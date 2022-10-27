Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Bayern fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot
Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 6-2 on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga. Mane, who scored in Bayern's 3-0 midweek win at Barcelona in the Champions League, also missed a penalty. Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were also on target for Bayern along with substitute Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Yardbarker
Juventus plotting to sign Manchester City man for free
Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.
Soccer-Juventus grab 1-0 victory with late Fagioli strike at Lecce
LECCE, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Juventus earned a 1-0 victory at Lecce with a late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.
ESPN
Arsenal maintain winning run with confident 3-1 win over West Ham
Arsenal conceded their first goal of the season, but maintained their perfect winning run as they came from a goal behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Dagny Brynjarsdottir opened the scoring, pouncing on poor defending as an out-of-sorts Arsenal side...
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest
Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United opted to spend a considerable sum on Ajax winger Antony meaning the funds weren’t available for both. The Dutch winger has however been making a name for himself in the...
Yardbarker
"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Porterville Recorder
Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Sunday. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Liverpool v Leeds United: Predicted Lineup, Thiago To Return?
Our predicted XI for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they face Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players
Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
ESPN
Victor Osimhen hits hat trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo to keep up unbeaten streak
Victor Osimhen struck a hat trick as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 16 matches on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo. Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute after latching onto a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and flicked it into the net. - Stream on...
Yardbarker
Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match
Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
Jarrod Bowen could return for West Ham against Man Utd after ankle injury
Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham United squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare.England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that the forward is back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.“We didn’t have Jarrod, he had an ankle injury. He’s done a little bit of running on the grass today, so we will need to see how he is,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match...
Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus
What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds. Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s midfield isn't good enough to challenge for major honours, according to club legend Graeme Souness. The Reds' nightmarish season continued on Saturday night with...
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to keep fighting after Leeds 'setback'
Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool to keep fighting against their poor form after defeat to Leeds.
Yardbarker
(Video) Almiron curls stunner beyond Olsen as Newcastle continue Villa thumping
Eddie Howe must now be the odds-on favourite to win the Premier League’s next ‘Manager of the Month’ award. Howe’s Newcastle United, who are hosting Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, have been in the form of their lives. Not only have...
Yardbarker
Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream
Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Man United coach Erik ten Hag eyes Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in hunt for full-backs
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Erik ten Hag wants...
Comments / 0