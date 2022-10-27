ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Bayern fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot

Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 6-2 on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga. Mane, who scored in Bayern's 3-0 midweek win at Barcelona in the Champions League, also missed a penalty. Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were also on target for Bayern along with substitute Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Yardbarker

Juventus plotting to sign Manchester City man for free

Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.
ESPN

Arsenal maintain winning run with confident 3-1 win over West Ham

Arsenal conceded their first goal of the season, but maintained their perfect winning run as they came from a goal behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Dagny Brynjarsdottir opened the scoring, pouncing on poor defending as an out-of-sorts Arsenal side...
Yardbarker

Cody Gakpo Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United opted to spend a considerable sum on Ajax winger Antony meaning the funds weren’t available for both. The Dutch winger has however been making a name for himself in the...
Yardbarker

"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Porterville Recorder

Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Sunday. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Yardbarker

Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players

Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
Yardbarker

Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match

Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen could return for West Ham against Man Utd after ankle injury

Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham United squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare.England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that the forward is back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.“We didn’t have Jarrod, he had an ankle injury. He’s done a little bit of running on the grass today, so we will need to see how he is,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match...
The Independent

Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds. Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s midfield isn't good enough to challenge for major honours, according to club legend Graeme Souness. The Reds' nightmarish season continued on Saturday night with...
Yardbarker

Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...

