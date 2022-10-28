ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

The Recorddelta

Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street

BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man held on large bond for 2021 operation

BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the delivery of an imitation controlled substance back in 2021. Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, age 31, has been arrested after a controlled operation to purchase heroin stamps. An individual had been in contact with Karickhoff to see if he had access to heroin that they could purchase. During the operation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, two heroin stamps were allegedly obtained in exchange for $40 USD from the defendant, this took place at Cooks on Island Ave.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

One flown from Randolph County crash scene

BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Announces November Stops Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

John Deere holds tractor n’ treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
NUTTER FORT, WV

