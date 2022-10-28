BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the delivery of an imitation controlled substance back in 2021. Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, age 31, has been arrested after a controlled operation to purchase heroin stamps. An individual had been in contact with Karickhoff to see if he had access to heroin that they could purchase. During the operation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, two heroin stamps were allegedly obtained in exchange for $40 USD from the defendant, this took place at Cooks on Island Ave.

