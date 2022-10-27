Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
Haunting in Memphis: Fright fans hunt for ghosts ahead of Halloween
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You don’t have to be a paranormal investigator to hunt for ghosts in Memphis. This Halloween weekend, fright fans are flocking to walking ghost tours, haunted bus rides, and pub crawls. “Who doesn’t want to drink with a ghost,” said Tanya Vandesteeg, co-owner of Historical Haunts Memphis Ghost Tours. “We keep opening […]
BHG
This New Memphis Home Channels Decades of Style
Who’s the guy in the portrait? Is that your grandfather?. Judy and Mickey McLellan get the questions almost every time someone enters their Memphis home. “We don’t know who he is,” Mickey says, bursting into a fit of conspiratorial giggles seemingly synchronized with wife Judy’s. “We just like the looks of him.”
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
memphismagazine.com
Your Weekly Guide to the Arts
This week, try your hand at still life painting, listen to the rhythm of the city, find the magic flute, and hear a unique performance from an unheard-of ensemble. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar. Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below...
localmemphis.com
Rounded athlete Marcus Randolph leaving a legacy at Craigmont High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph is now in his senior year. Head football coach at the school, Cecil Van Hooks, said Randolph is a "hard worker." "He's high-spirited to say the least," Van Hooks said. If you asked Randolph...
Craigmont High standout explains how his community fuels him on the field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marcus Randolph's football career started because of his family, but it continued for his community. “He’s a hard worker, he’s high-spirited, to say the least,” said Cecil Vanhooks. By he, Craigmont head football coach Cecil Vanhooks meant athlete Marcus Randolph. Randolph said his...
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
choose901.com
Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis
Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
I Love Memphis
The First Caption By Hyatt In The World Is In Downtown Memphis
Ed. Note: Check out the first of a new series from contributor Joe Sills featuring hidden gems and Memphis favorites. Joes's Gems, if you will. We'll kick off the series with some bragging rights: when Hyatt decided to create a new brand of hotel, the "Caption", they chose Memphis as the very first location. Nice!
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
whitestationscroll.net
Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis
As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
6 killed, at least 11 injured over Halloween weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six people were killed and at least 11 people were injured in Memphis over Halloween weekend. “Who passed the law to let everybody have guns. The one who did that, that’s who I blame,” said the father of one of the victims. It’s a nightmare that’s turned into horror on the streets of […]
Comments / 0