Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO