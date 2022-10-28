2 Pittsburgh men charged for allegedly stealing pallets from Adams Twp businesses, charged

Read full article on original website
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
Venango man charged with homicide after hunting dispute
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in custody after state police say he shot another man during a hunting dispute. David Charles Heathcote of 716 Big Bend Road, Emlenton, is charged with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Robert Cy Wingard at Heathcote’s residence Saturday. According...
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. Watch the report from Fawn Township in the video above. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released information about an officer-involved shooting in Fawn Township, Allegheny County. Kittanning troopers encountered a subject in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn who presented a firearm Monday, according to the report. The armed subject failed to obey commands and the...
2 people arrested after Penn Hills carjacking ends with vehicle crashing into wall
Two people were arrested after a carjacking in Penn Hills on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Police were called to a carjacking around 2 p.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. The call was reported at the 2300 block of Main Street, he said. Police followed the fleeing suspects until...
Pittsburgh shooting: 2 teens charged in connection to incident outside church
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were charged after a shooting at a funeral outside a church in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shawn Davis, 19, and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, were charged Saturday, according to WPXI-TV. Nixon is charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy attempt homicide and aggravated assault, four counts...
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
At least 1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle, vehicle accident in Overbook
OVERBROOK, Pa. — At least one person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle and vehicle accident in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Library Road and Tariff Street in Overbrook at around 7:02 p.m. The status of the victim is unknown at...
Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday. A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon. The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Antonio Tolliver, 13, is likely wearing a blue/white zip hoody with a black Tasmanian Devil on the front and black Nike shoes. His hair is different than the photo provided. He has a low fade at this time. He was last seen on October 28 at 10:45 p.m.near Allegheny Commons. Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1. The post Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
