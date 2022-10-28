ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 Pittsburgh men charged for allegedly stealing pallets from Adams Twp businesses, charged

By Molly Miller, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 3 days ago
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash

A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Video from funeral service as shots are fired in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said multiple shots were fired in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood late Friday morning. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the gunfire happened while a funeral service was underway. A service was being held at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Antonio Tolliver, 13, is likely wearing a blue/white zip hoody with a black Tasmanian Devil on the front and black Nike shoes. His hair is different than the photo provided. He has a low fade at this time. He was last seen on October 28 at 10:45 p.m.near Allegheny Commons. Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1. The post Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA

