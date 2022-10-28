ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

WVNews

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

It all adds up

This column is called “Reporter’s Notebook” in part because it’s meant to be a place to write about the things I couldn’t fit or had to cut out of stories. Newspapers only have so much space and I’m sure editors curse my name when they see a 2,000-word story.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Janet May Nicholson Robinson

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
GALLIPOLIS, OH

