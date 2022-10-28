Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice discusses Amendment 2 at stop in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the state's Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of over 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday. Justice, along with his English bulldog Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to...
WVNews
Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
WVNews
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
WVNews
West Virginia's COVID death toll continues to be concentrated among aged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID death toll continues to be concentrated mostly among older West Virginians. The state on Monday reported eight new deaths, with the youngest a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County. The average age of the latest dead was just over 79.
WVNews
It all adds up
This column is called “Reporter’s Notebook” in part because it’s meant to be a place to write about the things I couldn’t fit or had to cut out of stories. Newspapers only have so much space and I’m sure editors curse my name when they see a 2,000-word story.
WVNews
West Virginia Lottery: $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Shepherdstown
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased.
WVNews
Janet May Nicholson Robinson
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.
WVNews
West Virginia's small game hunting, trapping seasons to open Saturday
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunting and trapping seasons for several small game species are set to open Saturday in West Virginia and provide hunters, trappers and their families ample opportunities to get outside during the fall and winter months. “West Virginia has a hunting season for everyone,...
WVNews
Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
WVNews
Austin Westlake takes over No. 1 in Texas 6A prep rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.
Comments / 0