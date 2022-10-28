Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt
Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
Week 9 surprises loomed large as WPIAL football committee paired brackets
As co-chairs of the WPIAL football committee, Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell and Brentwood principal Jason Olexa spent the final night of the regular season endlessly counting tiebreaker points before they could fall asleep. This year, there was more counting to do than usual after the season ended Friday night....
‘It’s unfair to our kids,’ says Clairton coach after WPIAL denies home playoff game
Wayne Wade was already envisioning one more Friday night in Clairton under the lights and the festivities that accompany a home football game in the WPIAL playoffs. Now, he’s left to wonder what time the team bus must leave to beat traffic. “It’s unfair to our kids not to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: New football coaches have playoff tradition
Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
Capacity crowd sees Aliquippa defeat rival Central Valley with dominant 3rd quarter
Aliquippa’s DJ Walker saw fans standing rows deep along the fence, heard cheers of a capacity crowd and felt the excitement in the cold, October air. That fueled his big night. “It’s the energy,” he said. “You felt the vibe in the stadium. You felt the vibe on the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022
Claim to fame: The sophomore midfielder put together one of her best performances in a season that has included many of them, scoring three goals and adding two assists to lead Latrobe to its first WPIAL playoff win in girls soccer, 6-1 over Ringgold. She added a goal in a...
WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings
Defending WPIAL champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football playoffs when brackets were revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN. Aliquippa is the defending Class 4A champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A. The other top...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic routs Leechburg, clinches Eastern Conference title
Greensburg Central Catholic was not in a sharing mood Friday night. With the outright Eastern Conference title dangling like a carrot in front of them, the third-ranked Centurions made sure they took care of business with a 48-21 victory over No. 4 Leechburg in the conference finale. Da’sjon Craggette ran...
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge soundly defeats Burrell in conference finale
Apollo-Ridge controlled its own destiny for a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs heading into Friday’s Allegheny Conference finale at Burrell. Vikings senior Nick Curci carried the ball 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Gage Johnston and Jake Mull surpassed 100 yards passing and receiving, respectively, in a 28-14 victory over the Bucs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant grabs momentum, rolls past Southmoreland
Mt. Pleasant traded a field goal for a touchdown to take control late in the first half and rode that momentum into the second for a 42-17 victory over the homestanding Scotties on Friday evening in Interstate Conference play at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. ’s Jake Kaylor kicked a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Lebanon punches playoff ticket with shutout win
Mt. Lebanon punched its ticket to the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. The Blue Devils downed the beat-up Canon-Mac Big Macs, 31-0. “We’re grateful to enter the playoffs,” Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “We’re not going to take that for granted. We had our backs against the wall. You tip your hat to the kids and the staff.”
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
cranberryeagle.com
Trail’s 30th anniversary celebrated Saturday
CABOT — The Butler-Freeport Community Trail is rated as easy, but getting it built was hard. Its backers had to contend with nine years of lawsuits over ownership of the trail corridor and then damage to the trail caused by 2004’s Hurricane Ivan. So Saturday’s celebration of the...
Texas woman comes to New Kensington to take home dog she rescued, gave up
A Texas woman came to New Kensington on Friday to take home a stray dog that gave birth to 11 puppies two weeks after she took it into her home in June. While Sandy Hightower was OK with giving up the puppies, she realized she made a terrible mistake in letting their mother, which she calls simply “Momma,” go with them.
