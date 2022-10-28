ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: New football coaches have playoff tradition

Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.
PENN HILLS, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA

Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings

Defending WPIAL champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football playoffs when brackets were revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN. Aliquippa is the defending Class 4A champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A. The other top...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge soundly defeats Burrell in conference finale

Apollo-Ridge controlled its own destiny for a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs heading into Friday’s Allegheny Conference finale at Burrell. Vikings senior Nick Curci carried the ball 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Gage Johnston and Jake Mull surpassed 100 yards passing and receiving, respectively, in a 28-14 victory over the Bucs.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant grabs momentum, rolls past Southmoreland

Mt. Pleasant traded a field goal for a touchdown to take control late in the first half and rode that momentum into the second for a 42-17 victory over the homestanding Scotties on Friday evening in Interstate Conference play at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. ’s Jake Kaylor kicked a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon punches playoff ticket with shutout win

Mt. Lebanon punched its ticket to the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. The Blue Devils downed the beat-up Canon-Mac Big Macs, 31-0. “We’re grateful to enter the playoffs,” Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “We’re not going to take that for granted. We had our backs against the wall. You tip your hat to the kids and the staff.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Trail’s 30th anniversary celebrated Saturday

CABOT — The Butler-Freeport Community Trail is rated as easy, but getting it built was hard. Its backers had to contend with nine years of lawsuits over ownership of the trail corridor and then damage to the trail caused by 2004’s Hurricane Ivan. So Saturday’s celebration of the...
CABOT, PA

