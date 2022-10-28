Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
Boulevard of the Allies/Parkway East ramp closure set for entire weekend; more detours next week
Construction fatigued Pittsburghers will have another road project and accompanying detour to look out for this weekend. PennDOT has announced the closure of the westbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies from Friday at 8 p.m. continuously through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Severe damage in New Castle fire
New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light. Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately. Duquesne Light...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
wtae.com
Crash leads to fire in Beaver County
BEAVER, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed outside a house in Beaver, Beaver County, leading to a fire. The crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. Friday on the 2700 block of Tuscarawas Road. It appeared to have damaged a building. The...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
Comments / 0