coffeereview.com
Finca Santa Isabel
Blind Assessment: Delicate, deeply aromatic. Bergamot, nectarine, hazelnut, narcissus, cedar in aroma and cup. Sweetly savory with bright, juicy acidity; plush, syrupy mouthfeel. The resonant finish centers around notes of bergamot, narcissus and cedar. Notes: Produced by Luis Wicho Valdes of Finca Santa Isabel exclusively from trees of the Caturra...
coffeereview.com
Finca El Potrero
Blind Assessment: High-toned, enticingly sweet. Black cherry, narcissus, cashew butter, lemon verbena, juniper bark in aroma and cup. Sweet-tart structure with bright acidity; crisp, satiny-smooth mouthfeel. The finish leads with notes of black cherry and lemon verbena, rounding to creamy cashew in the long. Notes: Produced by Josué Morales of...
coffeereview.com
Chacayá Santiago Atitlán
Blind Assessment: Vibrantly sweet, subtly nuanced. Apricot, dark chocolate, hazelnut, hyacinth, honey in aroma and cup. Sweetly tart structure with brisk acidity; smooth, syrupy mouthfeel. The chocolaty finish is supported by notes of apricot and hazelnut. Notes:. Produced by smallholding farmers of Asociación Chacaya from a field blend of traditional...
