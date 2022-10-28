Blind Assessment: Delicate, deeply aromatic. Bergamot, nectarine, hazelnut, narcissus, cedar in aroma and cup. Sweetly savory with bright, juicy acidity; plush, syrupy mouthfeel. The resonant finish centers around notes of bergamot, narcissus and cedar. Notes: Produced by Luis Wicho Valdes of Finca Santa Isabel exclusively from trees of the Caturra...

