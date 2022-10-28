Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers
Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
Understanding Area Median Income and housing
Area Median Income, also referred to as AMI, is a popular buzzword around the creation of workforce housing, but what is it and how does it affect housing in the future?. AMI is decided by income within a specific region and published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in Glenwood Springs Wednesday to kick off summit at CMC
Representatives of colleges from around the nation that define themselves as “dual mission” institutions will converge on Glenwood Springs this week for the annual Dual Mission Summit, including a visit from Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is scheduled to help kick off the event during a dinner event at...
PI Editorial: Exercise your right to vote, and encourage others to do the same
If you’ve done that, then feel free to read no further — but doing so might help you talk with neighbors and family members who might not have voted about just how important and easy it is in Colorado. If you’re already registered, the state sends you an...
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Glenwood Springs supports overturning Uinta Basin Railway decision
Glenwood Springs has joined other area municipalities and counties in filing an amicus brief in support of overturning the Uinta Basin Railway decision, according to a city press release. “If allowed to stand, this increase in oil train traffic would have devastating impacts to Glenwood Springs and other communities along...
Three Garfield County high school volleyball teams earn postseason invites
Garfield County will have three delegations in the mix for the Colorado high school girls volleyball championships — Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Rifle — as Class 3A and 4A regional assignments were announced on Monday. In the 4A tournament, Glenwood Springs enters as the No. 22 seed,...
Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question
An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
Rams march on in Carbondale, down James Irwin 3-0 in second round of 3A playoffs
Roaring Fork had to shake off a sluggish start to its second-round 3A boys Colorado state soccer playoff game Tuesday in Carbondale, but once the Rams found their groove it was business as usual. Playing with head coach Nick Forbes in the “far east stands” observing from White Hill above...
