Read full article on original website
Related
springhappenings.com
Constables Arrest Catalytic Converter Thieves At Spring Walmart
Harris County- Deputies from Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constables office were quick to respond Sunday afternoon to the Wal-Mart at 2920 @ Kuykendahl Road. Deputies arrived and arrested male suspects. The suspects were in possession of several catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been an on going problem costing...
springhappenings.com
HCSO Deputy Injured After Being Hit By Drunk Driver on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a man accused of drinking while intoxicated. The crash happened in the 23800 block of Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress around 11:00 PM. A Mercedes traveling more than...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Comments / 0