Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford defeats East Coweta for Class 7A state championship title
Buford’s varsity softball team defeated East Coweta 9-1 to take home the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Championship title on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Columbus. This is Buford’s first state title in Class AAAAAAA and the program’s 11th overall state title. Senior Olivia Duncan (13-1) pitched her 10th...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford tops North Gwinnett to reach state softball finals
COLUMBUS — Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 Friday night to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state finals. The two teams may meet again, though.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford beats North Gwinnett softball to head to Class 7A title game
In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Denzell Watkins steps up at quarterback as Greater Atlanta Christian clinches state berth
JOHNS CREEK — Freshman quarterback Denzell Watkins, subbing for injured starter Jack Stanton, threw four touchdown passes, including a game-winner with a minute left, as Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team clinched a Class AAAAA state playoff berth Friday night. Watkins’ 28-yard TD pass to Xavier Daisy was the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Jeremiah Harden helps Shiloh past Lanier for No. 3 seed in state playoffs
SUGAR HILL — Jeremiah Harden threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns to help the Shiloh Generals earn a 28-22 road win over Lanier on Friday night and secure the No. 3 seed in the Region 8-AAAAAA standings. Myles Smith also had 13 catches for 192 yards and the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett rolls to Senior Night win over Discovery
SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped. North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Newton holds off South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett lost its fifth straight game Friday, falling 24-14 to Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA football. Noah Sheffield threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lackey in the first quarter for South’s first points. Sheffield replaced starting quarterback Nate Miller, who left with an injury in the first quarter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mikey Sheehan, Chase Nash star in Collins Hill's win over Central Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team clinched a state playoff berth Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 35-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Senior Night. Mikey Sheehan threw three touchdown passes, two to Chase Nash, as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss...
gwinnettprepsports.com
A.J. Watkins tosses 5 TD passes in Norcross' win at Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Norcross stayed perfect in Region 7-AAAAAAA football with a 50-13 win at Peachtree Ridge on Friday. The Blue Devils (7-2, 5-0) will host North Gwinnett next Friday for the region championship.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Meadowcreek tops Duluth, clinches first winning season since 2018
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday. Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
gwinnettprepsports.com
Berkmar defense shines in win over Seckinger
Friday night’s clash between Seckinger and Berkmar featured two football teams in similar situations looking to build a foundation towards consistent success. The Patriots, under the direction of interim head coach Michael Madden, enjoyed early-season success with wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills. On Friday night, the Patriots stepped out of their rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA schedule and earned their third win on the year, 13-0 over visiting Seckinger, a first-year program which entered Friday night looking to build on a promising performance against Duluth in its last varsity contest.
Georgia high school featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'
CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton. Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field...
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
A trio of University of Georgia seniors pocketed $125,000 each Friday night on NBC during the "Capital One College Bowl," upsetting defending champs Columbia University.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
The Citizen Online
Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
