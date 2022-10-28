In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO