Buford, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford defeats East Coweta for Class 7A state championship title

Buford’s varsity softball team defeated East Coweta 9-1 to take home the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Championship title on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Columbus. This is Buford’s first state title in Class AAAAAAA and the program’s 11th overall state title. Senior Olivia Duncan (13-1) pitched her 10th...
BUFORD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford beats North Gwinnett softball to head to Class 7A title game

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett rolls to Senior Night win over Discovery

SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped. North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Newton holds off South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA

SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett lost its fifth straight game Friday, falling 24-14 to Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA football. Noah Sheffield threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lackey in the first quarter for South’s first points. Sheffield replaced starting quarterback Nate Miller, who left with an injury in the first quarter.
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mikey Sheehan, Chase Nash star in Collins Hill's win over Central Gwinnett

SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team clinched a state playoff berth Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 35-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Senior Night. Mikey Sheehan threw three touchdown passes, two to Chase Nash, as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Meadowcreek tops Duluth, clinches first winning season since 2018

NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday. Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
DULUTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Berkmar defense shines in win over Seckinger

Friday night’s clash between Seckinger and Berkmar featured two football teams in similar situations looking to build a foundation towards consistent success. The Patriots, under the direction of interim head coach Michael Madden, enjoyed early-season success with wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills. On Friday night, the Patriots stepped out of their rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA schedule and earned their third win on the year, 13-0 over visiting Seckinger, a first-year program which entered Friday night looking to build on a promising performance against Duluth in its last varsity contest.
LILBURN, GA
11Alive

Georgia high school featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'

CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton. Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field...
CANTON, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
CARROLLTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN

