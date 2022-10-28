Read full article on original website
Here’s What Happened When Lawyers For A Condo Association Tried To Collect Their Fees
A Honolulu law firm could have to pay almost half a million dollars to a condo owner after a federal jury found the firm violated debt collection laws when it sought legal fees totaling almost $50,000 in a dispute involving the condo owner’s dog. The jury found the firm...
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Healthcare Hero: Hawaii doctor credited with saving hundreds of lives reconnects with patient
Political analyst Colin Moore says inflation is the biggest issue in the upcoming elections across the country. It's part of a short film entitled "Reflect" and centers around a young dancer named Bianca. With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips. Updated: 9...
HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
USCG Cutter Returns To Hawaiʻi After Chinese, Russian Encounters
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The 418-feet-long Kimball is the United States Coast Guard’s seventh national security cutter. The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball returned to its homeport of Honolulu on Friday, after conducting search and rescue and fisheries enforcement patrols in the Bering and Chukchi Seas. The Kimball reportedly encountered...
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
Officials work overtime to have suspect charged again
Prosecutors have announced that the man involved in the death of a Downtown Honolulu man has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
Mostly fair for Tuesday, but more showers and wind on the horizon
There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend. Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. A...
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii
With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Known for their dim sum and reasonable prices, Golden Palace Seafood restaurant in Chinatown is...
DEA: Drug use in Hawai’i is up
Officials said cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth amphetamine are getting to Hawaii by air and boat.
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. A disturbance northeast of the state will bring more frequent showers, especially for Hawaii Island. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s leading transportation service companies announced that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters. Honolulu Freight Service said it will centralize its main Hawaii operations at the building located on Middle Street. The 92,000-square-foot facility was built in 1960. The company said...
Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
Gun advocates express concerns on conceal carry permit
Gun advocates said the city is dragging it's feet approving concealed carry permits and they claim the Koko Head Shooting Complex closure could make it even harder for people to qualify.
