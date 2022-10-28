Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have decided to delay the opening of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials say the fair will open its doors at 1 p.m. instead of at noon due to the rainy weather forecast. General admission tickets for the 2022...
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
For two families, a Southern University education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
First in a four-part series. Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
wbrz.com
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
wbrz.com
Once ravaged by flooding, neighborhood keeps spirits high with massive Halloween display
WALKER - In one Livingston Parish neighborhood, you can find a street full of thrills that draws in little ones from near and far every year. "They stop by many times a day, so I guess that means they like it. And they come to take pictures. There's people that I don't even know come up in the yard and take pictures," Dana Guarisco said.
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Catholic railroads White Castle in a district win, closer to another title
Ascension Catholic exploded in the second quarter for 34 points to run past White Castle in a 54-12 district win at Floyd Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville. ACHS moved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district, moving closer to a fourth consecutive title. White Castle dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district.
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
wbrz.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closed indefinitely after fire Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular Denham Springs restaurant was damaged Friday night in a substantial fire and has closed indefinitely. According to the restaurant management, P-Beau's on Bass Pro Boulevard caught on fire after 10 p.m. Friday after they had closed. P-Beau's shut down from August to September in 2022...
wbrz.com
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
theadvocate.com
Southern unveils historical marker commemorating former state school for Black deaf and blind students
Southern University unveiled a state historical marker Friday commemorating the former state school for Black deaf and blind students that existed on its campus for much of the 20th century. Shirley Barber Colbert, an alumna from the original Southern School for the Blind, said the marker is a reminder of...
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm. Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision. Always stay in groups. Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible. Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes. Trick-or-treat only...
