Baton Rouge, LA

Tina Howell

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
