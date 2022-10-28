Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Colorado to offer more rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Man arrested for firing gun at DougCo middle school flag football gameHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Big crowds expected for Boulder's Mall Crawl
Sunday marks a year since a rowdy crowd destroyed property and left a mess on Pearl Street in Boulder. This year, police say they're ready to control them. Rogelio Mares reports. Big crowds expected for Boulder’s Mall Crawl. Sunday marks a year since a rowdy crowd destroyed property and...
KDVR.com
Nice for Halloween, mountain snow Thursday
Clear skies Sunday night lead to sunny conditions to kick off the workweek for Denver weather. Clear skies Sunday night lead to sunny conditions to kick off the workweek for Denver weather. Police still searching for man accused of killing …. Officers were called to the scene of a deadly...
KDVR.com
Deadly Aurora shooting suspect at large
A homicide investigation has been launched in Aurora after a shooting broke out at an Aurora house Sunday morning. A homicide investigation has been launched in Aurora after a shooting broke out at an Aurora house Sunday morning. 3 dead in Gateway neighborhood, police investigating …. The Denver Police Department...
KDVR.com
Mild Halloween evening
It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. Woman identified in fatal carjacking. A young woman was killed in an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Speeders urged to slow on 13th and 14th avenues, but neighbors still worry
DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors with homes on a stretch of 13th and 14th avenues in Denver are asking for more from the city for safety after a series of crashes. “These people treat 13th and 14th like it’s a highway,” said Ty Tomlinson, who spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 back in September of 2021 after the light pole in front of his home was hit.
KDVR.com
3 injured, several displaced after large apartment fire
Three people were injured and several were displaced following a fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood. Carly Moore reports. 3 injured, several displaced after large apartment …. Three people were injured and several were displaced following a fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
3 dead in Gateway neighborhood, police investigating cause
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening. 3 dead in Gateway neighborhood, police investigating …. The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening. Steve Pankey sentenced to life in prison. The family of Jonelle Matthews gave a...
KDVR.com
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Monday morning that three people found dead in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening may have been caused by an overdose. According to Denver Fire, crews were sent to the 4500 block of Kittredge Street as a medical response and tried to figure out what happened. Hazmat was dispatched as well but when the scene was cleared, all Denver Fire personnel left and DPD took over the incident.
KDVR.com
‘The Flour Shop’ Teaches Ways to Repurpose Your Halloween Candy into Cookies
As Halloween comes to a close at midnight, many of you will probably have leftover candy to last a lifetime. If you’re wondering how to repurpose all those extra sweets, The Four Shop in Denver can help you out with that! GDC’s Cheryl Hwang took to the local spot to chef up some cookies of her own.
KDVR.com
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
KDVR.com
Suspect ignored protection orders, 4 killed in Aurora
Aurora police are searching for Joseph Castorena, 21 after four people were killed. Rob Low reports. Suspect ignored protection orders, 4 killed in Aurora. Aurora police are searching for Joseph Castorena, 21 after four people were killed. Rob Low reports. Woman identified in fatal carjacking. A young woman was killed...
KDVR.com
Fatal carjacking attempt
A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. Woman identified in fatal carjacking. A young woman was killed in an attempted carjacking in Boulder...
Comments / 0