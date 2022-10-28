Read full article on original website
Ball State sweeps Redhawks to win 11 games on the bounce
Ball State Women’s Volleyball (19-6, 11-2) swept Miami (6-17, 1-11) after an impressive showing on both sides of the net Oct. 29. The Cardinals ended their matchup against the Redhawks with one of the team’s highest hitting percentages of the season at .409%. “Right from the get-go we...
Ball State University plays host to Happy Little Fest Oct. 29
Saturday, representatives from Ball State PBS celebrated the legacy of Bob Ross by hosting Happy Little Fest on LaFollette Field and in the nearby E.F. Ball Communication Building. “We’re marking Bob’s birthday with a big bash that’s really a celebration of creativity and joy, an example of the work Ball...
Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York
The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
Muncie's Spiritual Side
After a falling-out with her family, Lynn Raines, a spiritual psychic and founder of the Your Spiritness Holistic and Spirituality Expo, decided it was best to leave her home in Michigan. She founded Your Spiritness 23 years ago and has gathered vendors and psychic readers in Michigan and northern Indiana...
Midterm elections are Nov. 8 and Delaware County Indiana historically has low voter turnout
It is almost time for the 2022 general election. While the period to register to vote is over, opportunities to vote early and send in absentee ballots are available for registered voters. That said, voter turnout for Delaware County in 2020 was the lowest in the state of Indiana at...
Wake Up! Wags: Lydia, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue along with Kate Austin and Lydia. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Sycamore trees
I write about nature and natural places in Allegany County, but my home is in Niagara County. I live on what has been the family farm since the 1950s. It once had three large barns that were all built in 1852. The last of them came finally down in 1997. Despite the quality of their construction, they couldn’t handle the elements and stand the test of time.
Hamburg police locate missing man
Police said 92-year-old Harry Rush Jr. was last seen by his family at his residence around 1 a.m. Monday.
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
