I write about nature and natural places in Allegany County, but my home is in Niagara County. I live on what has been the family farm since the 1950s. It once had three large barns that were all built in 1852. The last of them came finally down in 1997. Despite the quality of their construction, they couldn’t handle the elements and stand the test of time.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO