Mount Pleasant, MI

ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State sweeps Redhawks to win 11 games on the bounce

Ball State Women’s Volleyball (19-6, 11-2) swept Miami (6-17, 1-11) after an impressive showing on both sides of the net Oct. 29. The Cardinals ended their matchup against the Redhawks with one of the team’s highest hitting percentages of the season at .409%. “Right from the get-go we...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State University plays host to Happy Little Fest Oct. 29

Saturday, representatives from Ball State PBS celebrated the legacy of Bob Ross by hosting Happy Little Fest on LaFollette Field and in the nearby E.F. Ball Communication Building. “We’re marking Bob’s birthday with a big bash that’s really a celebration of creativity and joy, an example of the work Ball...
MUNCIE, IN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York

The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
BUFFALO, NY
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie's Spiritual Side

After a falling-out with her family, Lynn Raines, a spiritual psychic and founder of the Your Spiritness Holistic and Spirituality Expo, decided it was best to leave her home in Michigan. She founded Your Spiritness 23 years ago and has gathered vendors and psychic readers in Michigan and northern Indiana...
MUNCIE, IN
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Lydia, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue along with Kate Austin and Lydia. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Sycamore trees

I write about nature and natural places in Allegany County, but my home is in Niagara County. I live on what has been the family farm since the 1950s. It once had three large barns that were all built in 1852. The last of them came finally down in 1997. Despite the quality of their construction, they couldn’t handle the elements and stand the test of time.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

