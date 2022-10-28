WESTERLY (WPRI) – High school fall sports playoffs are in full swing. On Monday night, Westerly came back to knock off upset-minded Pilgrim at home 2-1 in the first round of the Division II postseason. The Bulldogs will now travel to face No. 1 seed North Smithfield in the quarterfinals later this week.

