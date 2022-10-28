Read full article on original website
Westerly BSOC survives in OT, advances to D2 quarterfinals
WESTERLY (WPRI) – High school fall sports playoffs are in full swing. On Monday night, Westerly came back to knock off upset-minded Pilgrim at home 2-1 in the first round of the Division II postseason. The Bulldogs will now travel to face No. 1 seed North Smithfield in the quarterfinals later this week.
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:. Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20) Wayne County (39) Laurel (36) Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14) Oak Grove (49)...
Comments / 0