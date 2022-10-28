ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford romps past East Coweta for Class AAAAAAA softball state title

COLUMBUS — In a softball game that was bookended by a pair of two-run home runs by freshman Caroline Stanton, Buford beat East Coweta 9-1 Saturday to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship. It is the Wolves' 11th all-time state softball championship, and their first since joining AAAAAAA this...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Newton holds off South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA

SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett lost its fifth straight game Friday, falling 24-14 to Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA football. Noah Sheffield threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lackey in the first quarter for South’s first points. Sheffield replaced starting quarterback Nate Miller, who left with an injury in the first quarter.
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Ben Brown's 5 touchdown passes power Wesleyan past West Hall

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ben Brown threw five touchdown passes Friday night as Wesleyan’s football team picked up an important 45-0 win over West Hall in Region 7-AAA play. The Wolves (4-5, 3-2 region) play at Pickens next week in the regular-season finale.
NORCROSS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
wfxg.com

Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest

Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
JACKSON, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event

MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
MACON, GA

