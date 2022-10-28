Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. East Coweta Softball, Class AAAAAAA State Tournament
Scenes from North Gwinnett and East Coweta softball in the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament in Columbus on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford romps past East Coweta for Class AAAAAAA softball state title
COLUMBUS — In a softball game that was bookended by a pair of two-run home runs by freshman Caroline Stanton, Buford beat East Coweta 9-1 Saturday to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship. It is the Wolves' 11th all-time state softball championship, and their first since joining AAAAAAA this...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Wesleyan wins Class AAA softball state championship
Scenes from Wesleyan's victory over Jackson to win the Class AAA softball state championship in Columbus on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins pulls out win over Jones County, ACE dominates Southwest
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is slowly winding down. Week 11 of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a key win for a local powerhouse looking to get its season on track before the playoffs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Newton holds off South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett lost its fifth straight game Friday, falling 24-14 to Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA football. Noah Sheffield threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lackey in the first quarter for South’s first points. Sheffield replaced starting quarterback Nate Miller, who left with an injury in the first quarter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ben Brown's 5 touchdown passes power Wesleyan past West Hall
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ben Brown threw five touchdown passes Friday night as Wesleyan’s football team picked up an important 45-0 win over West Hall in Region 7-AAA play. The Wolves (4-5, 3-2 region) play at Pickens next week in the regular-season finale.
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wfxg.com
Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
2.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milledgeville on Sunday
People near Milledgeville may have felt a rumble in their sleep as a minor earthquake shook the area early Sunday morning.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
wgxa.tv
Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
Comments / 0