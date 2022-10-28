Read full article on original website
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Roger R. Johnson
Roger R. Johnson, 81, a well-known resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by his much loved family members. Roger was born November 30, 1940 in Spring Valley, IL a beloved son of the late: Roger L. and Jennete Monahan Johnson. When Roger was a senior...
Featured Local Job: YMCA Membership Representative/Receptionist
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA is seeking a friendly, customer service-oriented staff person with strong computer and organizational skills to work as a Membership Representative/Receptionist. The right candidate will enjoy working with the public and have a friendly, outgoing personality. Shifts include opening most weekdays at...
PennDOT issues update for November windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route 879 Route 879 […]
Joseph L. Warner
Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township. Born in Franklin, on October 15, 1959, he was the son of John G. Warner and the late...
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Penn
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Penn – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Penn is an adult male Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Penn is laid-back, very lovable, and sweet. Penn came to the rescue...
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Featured Local Job: Caseworker II-Ongoing
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Ongoing. POSITION: Caseworker II- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of...
Ronald B. Cummings
Ronald B. Cummings, age 89, of Miola, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born May 21, 1933 in Strattanville to the late Mabry Arden & Garrie Mae Maxwell Cummings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Caddy. Ron graduated...
Robert (Bob) Lauer
Robert (Bob) Lauer, age 62, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Oil City on March 8, 1960 to the late Jack and Irene (Reitz) Lauer. He was a 1979 graduate of North Clarion High School. He was last employed at...
Featured Local Job: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I
Clarion County Department of Public Safety currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I. POSITION: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I, Non- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Department of Public Safety, Shippenville, PA. PAY GRADE: Starting rate, $14.00 per hour. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision...
Featured Local Job: YMCA Snow Removal
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is seeking a part-time snow plow driver to clear snow from YMCA sidewalks and parking lots during the winter months. The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will vary depending on weather conditions.
Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.
In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I-Independent Living
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living. POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Holly Cole Joe
Holly Cole Joe served our country in the United States Navy. Hometown: Oil City, Pa., and New Bethlehem, Pa. Holly served her country for five years in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2013, earning numerous medals and awards for integrity, honor, and service. She also served the community...
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH
UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
