FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
cartercountysports.com
McKinney Powers Cloudland Past North Greene To Claim Outright Region 1-A Title
Cloudland celebrated the seniors in style Friday night. The ‘Landers rolled to a 54-22 victory over North Greene on Senior Night at Orr Field. With the win, Cloudland won the Region 1-A Championship outright, and it was the 28th consecutive win in region play for the ‘Landers. Gage...
cartercountysports.com
Former Cyclone Hughes Makes First Collegiate Start At MTSU
Former Elizabethton standout Parker Hughes made quite the impact on Saturday. Hughes recorded his first collegiate start for Middle Tennessee State in the Blue Raiders’ 24-13 victory at UTEP. The redshirt freshman recorded a sack on the second defensive play of the game for MTSU and also blocked a...
cartercountysports.com
Bucs suffer second straight shootout loss
For the second straight game, the Buccaneers were able to score over 40 points, but again, ETSU football found itself on the losing side of the ledger. The Buccaneer offense totaled 562 yards of total offense, including senior running back Jacob Saylors (Jasper, Tenn.) posting a career-high 369 all-purpose yards, but it wasn’t enough to carry ETSU to a victory as Wofford rallied for a 48-41 win inside Gibbs Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
cartercountysports.com
Happy Valley Football Participates In Reading Service Project
The Happy Valley Football Team recently gave back to the community. Fifteen members of the Happy Valley High School football team participated in the Warriors annual reading community service project at Happy Valley Elementary on Friday, October 21. Each classroom received a visit from a football player or water girl...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City
Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday. Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. […]
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
wcyb.com
Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
wataugaonline.com
Multiple accidents occurred on 421 Sunday
Multiple accidents occurred on Highway 421 leaving Boone toward Deep Gap on Sunday. The WataugaOnline.com social media outlets received the first report at 1:24 pm of a wreck in heavy fog. The next incoming report came in at 2:32 pm. The 3rd wreck involved 6 vehicles at 3:41 pm. WataugaOnline.com...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
