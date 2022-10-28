ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

New park a hidden find for Harmony residents

JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Trail’s 30th anniversary celebrated Saturday

CABOT — The Butler-Freeport Community Trail is rated as easy, but getting it built was hard. Its backers had to contend with nine years of lawsuits over ownership of the trail corridor and then damage to the trail caused by 2004’s Hurricane Ivan. So Saturday’s celebration of the...
CABOT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews battle fire in Southwest Greensburg

Crews battled a house fire in Southwest Greensburg Monday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department and South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post from the South Greensburg VFD, firefighters prevented...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin

Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona

In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 McKeesport homes damaged in overnight fire

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- An overnight fire in McKeesport damaged two homes.First responders were called out around 1 a.m. to Willow Street.No one was injured in the fire, emergency officials said.However, the fire also caused damage a neighboring house.The fire marshal is investigating a cause.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022

Estate of Doris Harris sold property at 302 Trailside Drive to Kristin Gene Morrell for $285,000. Vincent Delie Jr. sold property at 606 East Drive to William Francis and Kelley Morse Oplinger for $1,930,000. James Forney sold property at 106 Elm Ln to Jason and Chelsea Morris for $737,500. Mark...
SEWICKLEY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA

Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This Fox Chapel home is for sale for $3.5M

A 3.3 acre property is currently for sale in Fox Chapel. The property is located at 825 Fox Chapel Rd., and it includes a five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home. The property is listed for $3.5 million with Trudy Ward and Meredith Ward Ley - Ward Ley Real Estate Team of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
FOX CHAPEL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy