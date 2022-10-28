Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
cranberryeagle.com
Trail’s 30th anniversary celebrated Saturday
CABOT — The Butler-Freeport Community Trail is rated as easy, but getting it built was hard. Its backers had to contend with nine years of lawsuits over ownership of the trail corridor and then damage to the trail caused by 2004’s Hurricane Ivan. So Saturday’s celebration of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Crews battle fire in Southwest Greensburg
Crews battled a house fire in Southwest Greensburg Monday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department and South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post from the South Greensburg VFD, firefighters prevented...
Massive fire destroys 2 homes, damages another in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged following a massive fire in Westmoreland County Monday afternoon. When our crews arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m., they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the homes in 300 block of Division Street in Jeannette.
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin
Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
Boulevard of the Allies/Parkway East ramp closure set for entire weekend; more detours next week
Construction fatigued Pittsburghers will have another road project and accompanying detour to look out for this weekend. PennDOT has announced the closure of the westbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies from Friday at 8 p.m. continuously through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona
In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
Severe damage in New Castle fire
New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.
2 McKeesport homes damaged in overnight fire
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- An overnight fire in McKeesport damaged two homes.First responders were called out around 1 a.m. to Willow Street.No one was injured in the fire, emergency officials said.However, the fire also caused damage a neighboring house.The fire marshal is investigating a cause.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022
Estate of Doris Harris sold property at 302 Trailside Drive to Kristin Gene Morrell for $285,000. Vincent Delie Jr. sold property at 606 East Drive to William Francis and Kelley Morse Oplinger for $1,930,000. James Forney sold property at 106 Elm Ln to Jason and Chelsea Morris for $737,500. Mark...
Family's food pantry grows into a nonprofit, moving to Arnold
More help for people in need is coming to Arnold. The Speed Family Blessing Box & Pantry is moving into the Arnold No. 2 Fire Company’s training and social center — its former bingo hall — on Fifth Avenue. In addition to food, they’ll have clothing, pet...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for $3.5M
A 3.3 acre property is currently for sale in Fox Chapel. The property is located at 825 Fox Chapel Rd., and it includes a five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home. The property is listed for $3.5 million with Trudy Ward and Meredith Ward Ley - Ward Ley Real Estate Team of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
Comments / 0