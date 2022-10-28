Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 14, College Station JV 7
The A&M Consolidated JV football team beat College Station 44-7 on Thursday. Austin Dodge threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Tigers. Gage Boyd caught a 20-yard TD pass. Colton Chmelar kicked five extra points and a 30-yard field goal.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Trio of Aggies honored
Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a second-team pick and defender Carolyn Calzada was on the all-freshman team. Hayes had nine goals and five assists in the regular season. Pante had two goals and seven assists....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian 49, Huntsville Alpha Omega 14
Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince and Ryan Burtin each ran for two touchdowns, and Chance Locker caught seven passes for 103 yards and another score as the Eagles stormed past Huntsville Alpha Omega 49-14 on Saturday in TAPPS Division IV District 3 play. Brazos Christian (4-4, 3-0) took the lead...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jayden Jackson leads No. 1 Franklin to 63-7 win over Cameron, district title
FRANKLIN — It’s never easy to follow up a teammate’s 308-yard, six touchdown performance, but Franklin sophomore running back Jayden Jackson did just that as the Lions dominated Cameron 63-7 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Jackson put on a show, rushing for five touchdowns...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weese: Don't count out these Cougars, who keep finding a way
Once again, College Station found a way Friday night. Down 21-0 after the first quarter to your rival? Not a problem for these Cougars. They’ve faced these kind of challenges before and come out on the other side ready for what comes next. And Friday’s 38-28 win over A&M Consolidated was another perfect example of their grit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28, Blinn 17
BRENHAM — The Blinn football team lost to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28-17 on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium. Blinn sophomore quarterback Hayes Gibson scored on a 9-yard run with 3:09 left in the third quarter to cut NEO’s lead to 28-17, but the Buccaneers couldn’t get closer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mistakes cost Madisonville in 61-14 loss to Waco Connally
MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville Mustangs suffered their first District 11-4A Division II loss of the season to the powerful rushing attack of the Waco Connally Cadets, falling 61-14 at Mustang Stadium on Friday. Madisonville (5-4, 2-1) falls into second place in district as Connally (7-2, 3-0) takes sole possession...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville 56, Normangee 0
NORMANGEE — Paxton Hancock ran for 157 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries to power the Centerville Tigers past the Normangee Panthers 56-0 on Thursday in District 12-2A Division I action. Hancock scored on runs of 15, 1, 11 and 1 yards for a 28-0 lead in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Ole Miss needed less than two minutes to go 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Wide receiver Dayton Wade was wide-open on a wheel route for an 18-yard touchdown reception after the Rebels had six straight positive runs. Coming up big:. Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Burton leans on power running game for 71-20 victory over Somerville
SOMERVILLE — Burton wrapped up the school’s second unbeaten regular season by bulling its way to a 71-20 victory over the Somerville Yeguas on Friday night at Yegua Stadium in District 14-2A Division II play. Second-ranked Burton (9-0, 6-0) dominated both lines of scrimmages in claiming an outright...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 15 Ole Miss posts near historic running performance in 31-28 win over Texas A&M
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin never lets an opportunity to make a sly dig pass by. While leaving the field after the 15th-ranked Rebels’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, Kiffin told the SEC Network he was proud of his running backs’ effort against the Aggies, who entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field ranked 102nd nationally against the run.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 31, Huntsville 17
BRENHAM — Seniors Ricky Brown and Rylan Wooten and freshman Cartelle Brown each ran for a touchdown, and Wooten threw a TD pass to sophomore Keith Crawford to lead the Brenham Cubs to a 31-17 victory over the Huntsville Hornets on Thursday in District 10-5A Division II play. Wooten...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies to open SEC soccer tournament against Bulldogs today in Florida
The ninth-seeded Texas A&M soccer team will face eighth-seeded Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Southeaster Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola, Florida. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and the SEC Network (Optimum, Ch. 40). A&M (9-5-5,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: QB Weigman gives Texas A&M football team a brighter outlook
Kyle Field and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t come out ahead Saturday night, but it’s a winning combination with a bright future. A passionate crowd of 101,084 fans gave the Aggies a much needed shot of adrenalin, and Weigman made more than enough plays to validate that he indeed is the future of the program.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: QB Weigman shows promise, but defense gets run over
DEFENSE: D- People are also reading…. The unit got a three-and-out to give the offense a last-ditch possession to tie or win the game. It also had two first-down stops. Way too much. A&M couldn’t stop just about any variation of the run. Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins had 205 yards on 34 carries with tough running inside and speed on the perimeter. Quarterback Jaxson Dart killed A&M with his legs, rushing for 95 yards, and he threw for a trio of scores.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss
The Aggies again had a final drive to win the game but again couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as Ole Miss takes down Texas A&M 31-28 in the first game in Kyle Field in over six weeks. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Durkin’s defense...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M focused on becoming bowl-eligible; reaction to Ole Miss' Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in position in danger of not qualifing for postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazosport 33, Navasota 27
FREEPORT — Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but the Rattlers’ rally fell just short in a 33-27 loss to Brazosport on Friday in District 12-4A Division I action. Brazosport (5-4, 3-2) scored first on Darius Robertson’s fumble recovery early...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Academy 34, Rockdale 27
ROCKDALE — Rockdale built an early lead, but Academy rallied for a 34-27 victory Friday in District 11-3A Division I play. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero and a 24-yarder to Robert Owens for a 14-6 lead in the second quarter. He later threw a 22-yard TD pass to Marrero for a 21-13 lead, but Academy cut it to 21-19 on Kasey Mraz’s 43-yard TD pass to Alex Lawton before halftime.
Comments / 0