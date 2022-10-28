PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO