Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Trail’s 30th anniversary celebrated Saturday
CABOT — The Butler-Freeport Community Trail is rated as easy, but getting it built was hard. Its backers had to contend with nine years of lawsuits over ownership of the trail corridor and then damage to the trail caused by 2004’s Hurricane Ivan. So Saturday’s celebration of the...
Halloween-themed pet parade raises money for local animal shelter
The sound of excited barks floated across Indian Lake Park on Sunday afternoon, where 50 dogs and their owners prepared to show off their costumes while raising money for a local animal shelter. The Howloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest benefiting Cross Your Paws Rescue attracted animals from across the...
Boo Festival brings local vendors, food, games to Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park
Local crafters, food trucks, games and other fall festivities drew families into Tarentum’s Riverview Memorial Park to celebrate Halloween. Sponsored by the Tarentum Recreation Board, Saturday’s event featured about 25 local vendors, a bouncy house, hayrides, a magician, face painters, an obstacle course and pumpkin art. “It definitely...
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
Southwest Greensburg family has 'passion' for Halloween display: collecting for St. Jude hospital
Like stores that put out Halloween decorations just after Labor Day, the Ruggieri family of Southwest Greensburg starts the elaborate and extensive decorating of their house at the corner of Mace and Guthrie streets in time for that September holiday weekend. “Our family has a passion for this, for Halloween...
cranberryeagle.com
Disability access at youth camp brings breath of fresh air
CHICORA — Danny Markel didn’t spearhead upgrades to the Petroleum Valley Youth Center summer camp for himself. Markel’s experience with muscular dystrophy helps him in his leadership as a director for the youth center, a role in which he’s served for five years. “It wasn’t for...
Family's food pantry grows into a nonprofit, moving to Arnold
More help for people in need is coming to Arnold. The Speed Family Blessing Box & Pantry is moving into the Arnold No. 2 Fire Company’s training and social center — its former bingo hall — on Fifth Avenue. In addition to food, they’ll have clothing, pet...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin
Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Doce Taqueria Features Good Taco and Bowl Values (Tues., 11/1/22)
Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to enjoy Trick or Treat and the Library on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. in stations spread around the facility. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Adults can...
Crews battle fire in Southwest Greensburg
Crews battled a house fire in Southwest Greensburg Monday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department and South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post from the South Greensburg VFD, firefighters prevented...
macaronikid.com
Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront
Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday. A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon. The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning...
discovertheburgh.com
The Rib Room Review – Speakeasy Vibes at Meat & Potatoes
The Rib Room is an intimate 8-table restaurant hidden away in a room at the back of Meat and Potatoes in downtown Pittsburgh. As you might guess, this Richard DeShantz spot features prime rib, premium cocktails, and an exclusive vibe with prices to match. While you likely need to be...
