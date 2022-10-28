Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
fox4beaumont.com
Amelia Farm and Market ends restaurant service, will focus on events and catering
BEAUMONT — The Amelia Farm and Market announced near the beginning of October that the venue was ending its lunch and brunch services, as well as closing its retail market, to focus specifically on "private events", according to their Facebook page. The following is from Amelia Farm and Market's...
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
cityoflamarque.org
LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County
Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities
BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff's Office: Store robbed in Newton County and clerk hit in back of head with gun
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts Nederland woman accused of abusing two children
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Nederland woman accused of beating two children. In August, Samantha Owen, 41, faces charges of injury to a child. Investigators say she beat two boys at her home in Nederland. KFDM/Fox 4's obtained court documents filled with details about the alleged beatings.
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
fox4beaumont.com
Congregations went from the pews to the polls on Sunday for early voting
BEAUMONT — Some Southeast Texans went from the pews to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots early. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the congregation was encouraged to get out and vote. Early voting continues on Monday through Friday...
12newsnow.com
Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl injured after Saturday shooting in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
