Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish

Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
KNOE TV8
Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.
Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
KNOE TV8
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech suffers second straight loss in OT
MIAMI – Louisiana Tech lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second game in a row, falling 42-34 to FIU in double overtime on Friday night at Ricardo Silva Stadium. With LA Tech (2-6, 1-3 C-USA) starting true freshman Landry Lyddy at quarterback and short two of their top receivers (Griffin Hebert out for a second straight game and Tre Harris leaving early due to injury), the Bulldogs still came from behind in the fourth quarter to take a 27-24 lead.
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
KNOE TV8
Services announced for celebration of Jerry Lee Lewis’ life
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Services have been announced for music legend Jerry Lee Lewis. Lewis was born and raised in Ferriday. He died Friday at 87 years old at his home in Desoto County, Ms. His first service will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
kalb.com
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Superintendent’s Office has announced that El Dorado High School will begin using the Opengate Detection System on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Staff will receive training on how to properly use the equipment, and the building will be open at 7 a.m....
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: McNeese offers LNG courses; Tulane targets ex-pros, military
This photo of Tulane University was taken June 3, 2010. (Photo by Tulane Public Relations Creative Commons License) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. McNeese...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
kalb.com
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
KNOE TV8
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. Jo Ann Deal from BBB shares tips to avoid home improvement scams. West Monroe K-9 unit in online competition. Updated: 20 hours ago. West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian...
DOTD announces completion of U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete. Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022. As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork […]
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
