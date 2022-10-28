Read full article on original website
GALLERY: West Tennesseans celebrate Halloween 2022
Halloween is upon us, and West Tennesseans are showing off some frighteningly good costumes! Check out our gallery below. Send us a photo of your costume to web@wbbjtv.com to be included. Happy Halloween!. For more local news, click here.
2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
Events this week in West Tennessee: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Pumpkin patches (click here) Haunted attractions (click here) Trunk or Treats (click here) Monday, October 31. Madison County Commissioners Blood Drive (Jackson) “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned (Jackson)...
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
The best dive bar in Tennessee, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living
Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
This Tennessee Spot Is One Of The 25 Scariest Places In America
Cheapism found the spookiest and scariest places around the country sure to give you a fright!
'The innocent, helpless children are the ones that are suffering' | About 800 TN babies born in withdrawal every year
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — At a glance, Kayden Lambert is just like any other 4.5-year-old. He enjoys baseball, superheroes and playing in the pool. "He's so smart in so many ways," said Kathy Lambert, who adopted him in 2018. "[He] has a memory that's phenomenal." Still, certain things are...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found.
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
