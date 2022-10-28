ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

GALLERY: West Tennesseans celebrate Halloween 2022

Halloween is upon us, and West Tennesseans are showing off some frighteningly good costumes! Check out our gallery below. Send us a photo of your costume to web@wbbjtv.com to be included. Happy Halloween!. For more local news, click here.
WBBJ

2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Pumpkin patches (click here) Haunted attractions (click here) Trunk or Treats (click here) Monday, October 31. Madison County Commissioners Blood Drive (Jackson) “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned (Jackson)...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
US105

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy