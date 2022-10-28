Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
WTOP
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
WTOP
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
alxnow.com
Poll: Do you support Alexandria’s guaranteed basic income program?
Alexandrians making less than half of the region’s area median income could qualify for a new program that will give them $500 per month with no strings attached. Those living alone and making less than $49,850 per year are eligible, with the income scaling up based on the size of the household.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
