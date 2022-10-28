Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Thousands marched in the Del Ray Halloween Parade
It was crisp, clear on Sunday in Del Ray — perfect for the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade. Thousands of kids and adults marched in costumes for the event, including members of the Alexandria City Council and the Alexandria City High School ‘Zombie Band’. It’s Visit Del...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Beer festival taking place in Nokesville
Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
Take a look inside D.C.'s new Rubell Museum
The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
mymcmedia.org
Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
WUSA
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
WTOP
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
Comments / 0