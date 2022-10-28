Read full article on original website
Bridger sweeps Custer-Hysham in 4C undefeated semifinal
BRIDGER- The Bridger Scouts are back in familiar territory after they swept Custer-Hysham in the District 4C undefeated semifinal on Friday night. The Lady Scouts did so in their new gym, hosting the district tournament and on Friday, punched their ticket to the district championship on Saturday and secured their spot at the divisional tournament.
Montana State Billings men, women post soccer victories
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored four second-half goals Saturday in overwhelming visiting Western Oregon 5-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB received goals from Jeremie Briquet, Trey Draayer, Kanden Beck, Callum Bryan and Pascal Pisarek in improving to 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-2 in...
Rocky Mountain College volleyball falls to No. 15 Montana Tech
BILLINGS — Maureen Jessop, who is the Frontier Conference's leader in kills, supplied 18 more Saturday night as No. 15 Montana Tech beat Rocky Mountain College 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25 in volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center. Tech's Olivia Muir had back-to-back kills to give the Orediggers (19-7, 7-1) a...
Huntley Project, Shepherd advance to playoffs
HUNTLEY--The high school football playoffs are underway and both Huntley Project and Shepherd hoped to punch their ticket to the playoffs Saturday. Huntley Project was hoping to advance facing Cut Bank at home. The Red Devils set the tone early in the first quarter when David Wolfheil broke through the...
Digging it: Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry closing historic career as anchor of Bears' defense
BILLINGS — Ayla Embry on a volleyball court is everywhere and all at once. The Rocky Mountain College senior libero plays at a position that demands awareness and movement like no other in the sport. As a defensive specialist, Embry's role is mainly to produce digs — a successful pass created directly from an opponent's attack — and turn defense into offense on quite literally a moment's notice.
MSU Billings forms partnership with Tribal Colleges to ease student transfer process
Straight from the source: Press Release from MSU Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings established partnerships with Fort Peck Community College and Chief Dull Knife College last month that allow their graduates with certain associate degrees to seamlessly transfer to MSU Billings to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament comes to Hardin for opening of new skatepark
HARDIN, Mont. - The city of Hardin celebrated the opening of a new skatepark on Saturday, with a visit from Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, the founder of the non-profit Montana Pool Service (MPS). MPS helped open the skatepark, along with support from the city of Hardin, One Health, Youth...
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof
BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
