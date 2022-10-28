BILLINGS — Ayla Embry on a volleyball court is everywhere and all at once. The Rocky Mountain College senior libero plays at a position that demands awareness and movement like no other in the sport. As a defensive specialist, Embry's role is mainly to produce digs — a successful pass created directly from an opponent's attack — and turn defense into offense on quite literally a moment's notice.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO