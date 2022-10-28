ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford romps past East Coweta for Class AAAAAAA softball state title

COLUMBUS — In a softball game that was bookended by a pair of two-run home runs by freshman Caroline Stanton, Buford beat East Coweta 9-1 Saturday to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship. It is the Wolves' 11th all-time state softball championship, and their first since joining AAAAAAA this...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Meadowcreek tops Duluth, clinches first winning season since 2018

NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday. Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
DULUTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mikey Sheehan, Chase Nash star in Collins Hill's win over Central Gwinnett

SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team clinched a state playoff berth Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 35-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Senior Night. Mikey Sheehan threw three touchdown passes, two to Chase Nash, as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Ben Brown's 5 touchdown passes power Wesleyan past West Hall

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ben Brown threw five touchdown passes Friday night as Wesleyan’s football team picked up an important 45-0 win over West Hall in Region 7-AAA play. The Wolves (4-5, 3-2 region) play at Pickens next week in the regular-season finale.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett rolls to Senior Night win over Discovery

SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped. North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay...
SUWANEE, GA

