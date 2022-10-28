Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. East Coweta Softball, Class AAAAAAA State Tournament
Scenes from North Gwinnett and East Coweta softball in the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament in Columbus on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford romps past East Coweta for Class AAAAAAA softball state title
COLUMBUS — In a softball game that was bookended by a pair of two-run home runs by freshman Caroline Stanton, Buford beat East Coweta 9-1 Saturday to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship. It is the Wolves' 11th all-time state softball championship, and their first since joining AAAAAAA this...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Meadowcreek tops Duluth, clinches first winning season since 2018
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday. Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
gwinnettprepsports.com
A.J. Watkins tosses 5 TD passes in Norcross' win at Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Norcross stayed perfect in Region 7-AAAAAAA football with a 50-13 win at Peachtree Ridge on Friday. The Blue Devils (7-2, 5-0) will host North Gwinnett next Friday for the region championship.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford overpowers Mountain View to clinch Region 8-AAAAAAA championship
LAWRENCEVILLE – Momentum can shift in the blink of an eye and that was never more apparent than late in the first quarter when Mountain View lined up to attempt a short field goal at home against Buford. After marching 71 yards on their first offensive drive of the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mikey Sheehan, Chase Nash star in Collins Hill's win over Central Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team clinched a state playoff berth Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 35-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Senior Night. Mikey Sheehan threw three touchdown passes, two to Chase Nash, as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ben Brown's 5 touchdown passes power Wesleyan past West Hall
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ben Brown threw five touchdown passes Friday night as Wesleyan’s football team picked up an important 45-0 win over West Hall in Region 7-AAA play. The Wolves (4-5, 3-2 region) play at Pickens next week in the regular-season finale.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Denzell Watkins steps up at quarterback as Greater Atlanta Christian clinches state berth
JOHNS CREEK — Freshman quarterback Denzell Watkins, subbing for injured starter Jack Stanton, threw four touchdown passes, including a game-winner with a minute left, as Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team clinched a Class AAAAA state playoff berth Friday night. Watkins’ 28-yard TD pass to Xavier Daisy was the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett rolls to Senior Night win over Discovery
SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped. North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay...
