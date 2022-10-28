Read full article on original website
Cicero-North Syracuse defeats Rome Free Academy in Class A field hockey section final
Top-seeded Cicero-North Syracuse defeated second-seeded Rome Free Academy 3-2 in the Class A sectional finals at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. After a scoreless first quarter, RFA’s Alexa Thompson got her team on the board first with a goal of an assist from Isabel McMahon with 13:56 left in the second.
SPOTTED: Shaker girls are Section II champs for the first time in history
STILLWATER — The Shaker girls are the Section II Class AA champs for the first time in team history. The Lady Bison beat Shenendehowa 2-0 in the finals on a […]
Voorheesville wins first sectional title since 2004
The Voorheesville girls soccer team won its first sectional title since 2004 on Saturday afternoon. The Blackbirds shut out Greenwich in the Class CC championship game 5-0. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Bath Haverling stays undefeated with Class B2 title-game victory over Hornell
The top-seeded Bath Haverling girls soccer team edged No. 2 Hornell, 3-2, in the Section V Class B2 championship game Friday night in Dansville. Keegan Smith scored twice for Haverling and Ella Yartym added a goal for the Rams, who improved to 19-0-0. Parker Graham and Salena Maldonado scored for...
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Liverpool girls volleyball sweeps Cicero-North Syrace again
CENTRAL NEW YORK = When the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls volleyball teams entered the Section III Class AA playoffs late last week, they did so under differing circumstances. The no. 3 seed Warriors were at home, taking on no. 6 seed Auburn, while the Northstars, as the no. 5...
Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title
The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
Boys soccer: Owego, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor roll to Section 4 titles
The high-powered offensive attacks at Owego Free Academy and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor were in peak form Saturday as the top-seeded boys soccer teams captured Section 4 titles at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. Owego was a 6-1 winner over second-seeded Oneonta in the Class B final. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor downed...
Field hockey: Defending state champ Whitney Point, Vestal, Greene capture Section 4 titles
Whitney Point's bid for back-to-back state championships in field hockey took another step forward Saturday with a 7-0 triumph against Windsor in the Section 4 Class C final at Owego Free Academy. Brenna Bough had three goals and two assists for the top-seeded Eagles, who led 3-0 at halftime and finished their three sectional games with a 25-0 scoring advantage after beating Walton and Owego by 9-0 margins. ...
Cazenovia football tops VVS in Class C playoff opener
CENTRAL NEW YORK – All that eight consecutive wins and a spot near the top of the state Class C rankings did for the Cazenovia football team was set up an imposing test with a berth in the Section III finals on the line. It will pit the 8-0,...
