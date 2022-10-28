ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title

The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Field hockey: Defending state champ Whitney Point, Vestal, Greene capture Section 4 titles

Whitney Point's bid for back-to-back state championships in field hockey took another step forward Saturday with a 7-0 triumph against Windsor in the Section 4 Class C final at Owego Free Academy. Brenna Bough had three goals and two assists for the top-seeded Eagles, who led 3-0 at halftime and finished their three sectional games with a 25-0 scoring advantage after beating Walton and Owego by 9-0 margins. ...
VESTAL, NY

