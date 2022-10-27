ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.

