Toledo, OH

Tucker Gleason and Maxen Hook Earn MAC Weekly Awards

TOLEDO, Ohio – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason was named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore safety Maxen Hook was named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week following their performances in Saturday's win at Eastern Michigan. Gleason got his first collegiate start at quarterback in...
Strong Second Half Propels Toledo to 100-88 Exhibition Win Over Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team was tested before pulling away in the second half in a 100-88 exhibition victory on Sunday afternoon at NCAA Division II power Findlay. The contest was played before a near-capacity crowd in the Oilers' Croy Gymnasium. "Findlay really challenged us and...
Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title

ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
Rockets Wrap Up Fall Season On High Note

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team collected nine wins in the final day of its Indoor Rocket Invite vs. Youngstown State and Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon. The Rockets swept all eight matches vs. the Penguins and split their doubles matches against the Falcons. The Rockets compiled...
Rockets Take Second Place at 2022 MAC Championships

ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.
