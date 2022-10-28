Read full article on original website
Current lineup for this coming Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Below is the current lineup for this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, live from the The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. -ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH Champion. -AEW All-Atlantic Championship Three-Way Match: Orange Cassidy defends against Rey Fenix...
WWE Superstar to face Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH event
Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is squaring off against Great Muta. Nakamura will face The Great Muta in singles action at the promotion’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The show will stream live on the Japanese TV website ABEMA.
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
What happened after AEW Rampage went off the air
After AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT, The Embassy left the ring and made their way to the back. Samoa Joe and Wardlow slowly recovered. Samoa Joe then took the mic and said it’s a dark day because now they are going to meet the real Samoa Joe and the real Wardlow and they won’t escape alive. He promised that “WarJoe is going to kill you.” They then headed to the back and Dasha wished everyone a good night.
AEW Rampage Highlights: Billy Gunn abducted, Jon Moxley; House of Black releases teasers – possible return soon?
Below are highlights from Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage that aired on TNT, and emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. AEW Rampage Results – 10/28/22 (Special Live Episode Featuring TNT Title Match) House of Black releases teasers – possible return soon?
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
WWE News Bits: SmackDown On FOX Note; Kevin Patrick
Major League Baseball opted to postpone Monday night’s World Series Game 3 due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series has Philadelphia and Houston not playing Friday night, which means SmackDown will air on FOX, as opposed to FS1 for a.second week in a row.
Attendance numbers for this past week’s AEW and WWE TV events
WWE Raw (10/24) – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite (10/26) – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown (10/28) – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 tickets sold. AEW Rampage (10/28) –...
Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup
WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown on FS1; AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FS1, drew an average of 835,000 viewers. This number is down from the previous week that saw 2.231 million viewers, on FOX. Last Friday’s SmackDown aired on FS1 due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series. In the key...
Video: Jimmy Uso “Blown Away” By Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Jimmy Uso recently spoke with TMZ Sports on how impressed he was with Ava Raine’s NXT debut last Tuesday. You can watch the interview below:. Raine (real name Simone Johnson), who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was revealed as the fourth member of The Schism on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT. She is part of the Anoaʻi family. Her great-grandfather is Peter Maivia.
Tell Us Your Thoughts: “Uncle Howdy” is speculated to be…
Bray Wyatt closed out Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown with an in-ring promo. He was scheduled to address his demons. He noted that what we are seeing is the most real and best version of Bray Wyatt. He also went on to say that there is a part of him that likes the fact that he is not afraid to do horrible things.
