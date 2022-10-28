ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

Duke heads to Boston College with bowl eligibility in reach

When Boston College hosts Duke to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., one team will hope to stay on its current trajectory and the other will try to reverse course entirely. Fresh off a bye, Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC) is looking to build upon its...
DURHAM, NC
National football post

Drake Maye (5 TDs) rallies No. 21 North Carolina past Pitt

Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes, including two in the second half to Josh Downs, and No. 21 North Carolina overcame visiting Pittsburgh for a 42-24 victory Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye and receiver Antoine Green also hooked up for two touchdown passes. Maye went 34-for-44 for 388...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy