Delphi, IN

Fox 59

Charges expected in Delphi arrest

DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
californiaexaminer.net

Delphi Murders Cause Of Death: Who Killed The Delphi Girls?

Police released an update to the case five years after the deaths of two Indiana girls who were killed while taking a walk in the woods on a sunny February day. On the afternoon of February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, left for a stroll along the Delphi Historic Trails, but they never made it back to the designated pickup location.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How Indiana keeps elections secure

DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby's funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Spooky Halloween animals visit the FOX59 studio

DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Spooky Halloween hand and eye pies in Kylee's Kitchen

DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Outsider.com

Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood

When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
YEOMAN, IN

