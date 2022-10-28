Police released an update to the case five years after the deaths of two Indiana girls who were killed while taking a walk in the woods on a sunny February day. On the afternoon of February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, left for a stroll along the Delphi Historic Trails, but they never made it back to the designated pickup location.

DELPHI, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO