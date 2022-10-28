Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State football coaches news conference live at 1 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has ended. A recorded version of the entire event is posted above. The Boise State University football team hosts the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 5, closing out the Broncos' four-game nonconference slate. The Broncos remain undefeated in the Mountain West conference following the 49-10 victory against Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 29.
KTVB
Billy Bowens on Boise State's explosive offensive outing
Bowens' 15-yard touchdown grab put Boise State up 49-10 over Colorado State. He talked with the media about his outing and Taylen Green's performance Saturday night.
KTVB
Green's highlight night leads Boise State to 49-10 win over Colorado State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team is officially bowl eligible for the 25th-consecutive season after a dominant 49-10 win over Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday's victory pushes the Broncos record against the Rams to a perfect 12-0 and keeps Boise State in control of the Mountain...
KTVB
Boise State unveils contract details for interim OC Dirk Koetter
BOISE, Idaho — When longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter kindly accepted Boise State football's interim offensive coordinator position mid-season, Bronco Nation knew the program was lucky to have him. The result with Koetter calling plays has saved the Broncos' season. When he took over at the end of September,...
KTVB
Questioning the QR code signs around Boise
A viewer sent in this question: "There are Don't Vote QR Code signs at Gekeler and Federal Way today. Who is behind these signs?" Which prompted KTVB to investigate.
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
KTVB
Report claims Boise rent prices decreasing
"We're starting to see a little bit of a course correction. It's not anything close to returning back to what it was even a year ago."
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
eastidahonews.com
Woman killed in western Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost .9 in Payette County. A 64-year-old female of John Day, Oregon, was traveling westbound, in a 1995 Ford Explorer....
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Oregon woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Payette County
BOISE, Idaho — A woman from Oregon was killed Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Payette County, Idaho State Police reported. The 64-year-old overcorrected after going off the left shoulder in a Ford Explorer while traveling westbound. Police said the Ford then rolled into the median on I-84.
KTVB
Coroner names 14-year-old hit and killed in Eagle
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
eastidahonews.com
Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Idaho lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges. On July 18, 36-year-old Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, Bobby, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. Bobby fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
