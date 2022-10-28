The Baltimore Ravens filled a void in the middle of their defense, and the Chicago Bears received more help to build for the future. On Monday, the Ravens acquired the NFL's leading tackler in Roquan Smith, a source confirmed. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, a two-time All-Pro inside linebacker. As part of the trade, the Ravens sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, and the Bears are picking up $4.833 million of Smith's $5.408 million for the rest of the season, a source told Schefter.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO