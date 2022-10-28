ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  New Englands win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fools gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesnt mean there isnt still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

With Smith, Quinn gone, Bears' D could be in for tough times

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --  The Chicago Bears weren't exactly striking fear in opponents even when they had three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith. After trading both in the past week, things could get even tougher. The Bears agreed to send Smith to the...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  Its been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And theyve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that the Dolphins posted...
ESPN

Roquan Smith trade: Why Ravens, Bears made the deal, what's next

The Baltimore Ravens filled a void in the middle of their defense, and the Chicago Bears received more help to build for the future. On Monday, the Ravens acquired the NFL's leading tackler in Roquan Smith, a source confirmed. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, a two-time All-Pro inside linebacker. As part of the trade, the Ravens sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, and the Bears are picking up $4.833 million of Smith's $5.408 million for the rest of the season, a source told Schefter.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Jets, Wilson miss chance to assert themselves in Pats loss

The New York Jets watched the film of their loss to the New England Patriots and the players were left with a feeling that gnawed at them a day later. They didn't get blown out by their AFC East rivals  far from it. But the 22-17 loss Sunday didn't sit well because they believed the result should have been much different.
ESPN

Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead

HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

College football SP+ rankings after Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season began in funky fashion, with three underdogs winning outright in five Thursday and Friday games and the two others, Virginia Tech and Washington State, losing by a combined five points. Chaos week coming? Nope. Once Saturday kicked off, order set in. All...
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. --  At what point does the conversation start to get serious about whats happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle

LOS ANGELES --  The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place

ATLANTA --  Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Jets' locker room receives message after James Robinson trade: 'Time to win'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Big-boy trade: James Robinson was dozing off in his Jacksonville apartment Monday evening when he was phoned with the news about his trade to the Jets. Talk about a wake-up call. The reverberations were felt 900 miles to the north in the Jets' locker room. For the players, it was a win-now call.
ESPN

Dolphins' Liam Eichenberg to 'miss some time' with MCL injury

MIAMI -- Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg will "miss some time" with an MCL injury, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, but there's currently no timetable for his return. Eichenberg was carted off the field Sunday during the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions and was immediately ruled out...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK --  The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS  CINCINNATI: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.
ESPN

Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans

HOUSTON --  A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr y...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West

TEMPE, Ariz. --  DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team. At this point, they're running out of chances to...
ESPN

Broncos' offense finally matches Denver's clutch defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren't many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren't. We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time plays in big-time...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS --  Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency, and...
