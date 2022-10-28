We are seeing cloudy skies across South Mississippi as a low pressure system nears the area. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the 60s and low 70s. We will also see a slight increase in the chance for showers through the overnight hours. We expect more wide spread showers through the morning hours. By the afternoon hours, we will see numerous showers and some thunderstorms. There is a slight (2 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms and some flooding rain. Keep your rain gear handy. By Sunday, we expect lower humidity with clearing conditions. Trick-or-treating Monday looks like it will be picture perfect fall weather.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO