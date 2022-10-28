Read full article on original website
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
Noal Akins, 84
Noal Akins, age 84 of Oxford, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022. Noal was born in Tippah County, Mississippi to the late Noal and Opal Akins. His early years as the eldest of 10 children prepared him for a future of serving on teams throughout his life. Noal...
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1)...
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Ole Miss @ Texas A&M (6:30 pm, College Station) Ajax: 25th Anniversary Celebration/Prom/Cancelled Christmas Party feat. ROCKET 88, ERIC DEATON TRIO, AMY LAVERE TRIO, Halloween costume contest, food by Boswell’s Jamaican cuisine (4:30 pm; $10 cover, come in costume, prom, or Christmas attire) The Annex: DJ ULTRA. The Library:...
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
We are seeing cloudy skies across South Mississippi as a low pressure system nears the area. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the 60s and low 70s. We will also see a slight increase in the chance for showers through the overnight hours. We expect more wide spread showers through the morning hours. By the afternoon hours, we will see numerous showers and some thunderstorms. There is a slight (2 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms and some flooding rain. Keep your rain gear handy. By Sunday, we expect lower humidity with clearing conditions. Trick-or-treating Monday looks like it will be picture perfect fall weather.
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to court […]
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
