Hypebae
Taylor Swift Is the First Artist in History to Occupy the Entire Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift continues to break records thanks to her latest album, Midnights. She has become the first artist to simultaneously occupy the entire top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart, with “Anti-Hero” leading as the No. 1 spot. It’s her ninth No. 1 in her music career.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Chivas and BLACKPINK's Lisa Drop Limited-Edition Bottle
Chivas and BLACKPINK‘s Lisa have released the first product since their partnership began earlier this year. LISA was announced as the Scotch whisky brand’s newest ambassador back in March as part of the brand’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, aiming to promote the whisky to a younger market of consumers. Now, LISA and Chivas have released an exclusive drop of the brand’s Chivas 18, which made its debut in 1997 – the same year that LISA was born.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson's Secret Nickname
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits back in August, but fans of their relationship are still finding out a tonne of new information about the romance through season two of The Kardashians. Throughout the series so far, we’ve seen Kardashian explain “why hot girls fall for Davidson,”...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Stuns in 1986 Alaïa Gown at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Bella Hadid attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar, rocking up in a rare archival piece from Alaïa’s Fall/Winter 1986 collection, valued at $31,961 USD on e-tailer 1st Dibs. Hadid chose to pair the mesmerizing navy maxi-length knit gown with an alluring sleek hijab alongside ruby...
Hypebae
Elon Musk Teases Bringing Back Vine
After officially becoming Twitter‘s newest owner, Elon Musk has been tweeting up a storm. One of those tweets was a poll about Vine, teasing the possibility of bringing back the social media app. “Bring back Vine?” he tweeted along with a poll that had voting options “Y” for yes...
Evan Peters Stayed In Character As Jeffrey Dahmer For "Months" To Prepare For The Role
Niecy Nash said, "People often ask me, 'What is Evan Peters like?' 'What is it like getting to work with him?' And I told Evan backstage, I said, 'My answer is: I don't really know Evan. I didn't get to know Evan. Because Evan stayed in his process.'"
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Master Lesson on How to Properly Wear "Bed Hair"
There’s nothing sexier than ‘bed hair,’ and Jennifer Lopez is the master of it. In her latest photoshoot from the comfort of a bed, Lopez debuted a glamorous display of tousled body waves curated by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Fitzsimons arrived at the star’s look with his line of products using the Body Volume Collection and Après Sexe Texture spray, he detailed in the Instagram caption. Lopez’s natural makeup by Scott Barnes Cosmetics complemented the white lacy lingerie shown in the photos — making it the perfect morning scene.
Hypebae
Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Air Force 1 Finally Gets a Release Date
It’s been a long road for Drake‘s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy.” The collaboration leaked back in 2021 and was presumed to release alongside the Canadian rapper’s album of the same name. In February 2022, rumors began to circulate that the...
Hypebae
Marsai Martin Slays Autumn’s Ginger-Spiced Hair Trend
Marsai Martin is the latest celebrity to jump on the ginger orange-spiced hair color trend — and we’re obsessed. The actress debuted the most delicious holiday gingerbread cookie take on the trend, instantly making us ready to book a salon appointment with our colorist. Martin sported the new hairstyle and color for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand sculpted the orange-hued tresses into an editorial braided updo,with spiked tails, telling the story of an African princess, totally befitting for the occasion.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: How to Shop Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Sport Line in Advance
Earlier this month, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty announced its foray into the sportswear category with a launch simply dubbed “Sport.” The line, helmed by Adam Selman as the brand’s newly appointed Executive Design Director, is slated to launch on November 9, with earlier access available on November 1.
Hypebae
Maya Jama's Halloween Costume Proves that Old Is Gold
Maya Jama is one of those celebrities that always seems to get Halloween right, and 2022 was no exception. Upon hosting her annual Halloween party in Hackney at the weekend, Jama shared a glimpse at her hilarious costume, this year channelling some serious BDE (bad grandma energy, of course). To...
Hypebae
Katy Perry Addresses Her Eye Twitch Moment That Went Viral on TikTok
Earlier this week, fans of Katy Perry expressed concerns for the star after she was captured in a bizarre moment with her eye twitching on stage, appearing to “malfunction.” The musician took to Instagram to respond to the clip, which went viral across social media. The footage was...
Hypebae
Ashley Graham's Space Buns Serve Y2K Bratz Doll Vibes for Halloween
Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
