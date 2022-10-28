Supreme and Nike are at it again — the longtime partners have joined forces once again, reworking the Air Max 98 TL. Arriving as part of the duo’s Fall 2022 collaboration, which also featured the Blazer Mid, the kicks are constructed with synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper. Reflective TPU overlays accentuate the design, accompanying the rubber outsole and foam midsole that comes with a full-length airbag. Supreme x Nike branding is found on the mesh tongue and red footbed while the streetwear label’s name is written out in warped text on the heel. The sneakers are offered in four tonal colorways — brown, black, white and pink.

15 HOURS AGO