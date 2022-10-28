Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Collina Strada Drops Colorful Y2K-Inspired FW22 Collection
Cult classic brand Collina Strada has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, fulfilling all of our whimsical Y2K-esque dreams. The rainbow-colored assortment of garments channel our inner Bratz dolls as the launch is teaming with bold fabrics and bright neon hues. Y2K tank tops are covered in rhinestones and made more experimental with an abundance of edgy slashes. Elsewhere, a mesh checkerboard T-shirt bear a flirty slit around the belly button paired with Zenon-approved metallic silver pants.
Hypebae
Billionaire Girls Club Introduces Preppy, Collegiate-Inspired Collection for FW22
Billionaire Girls Club has revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection inspired by preppy, collegiate styles. The sister brand to Pharrell Williams‘ Billionaire Boys Club, BGC continues to channel nostalgia in its collections, following up on its comfy loungewear capsule that dropped earlier this year. The latest range, designed by the label’s creative director Pan Jin, is filled with collegiate references, including varsity jackets with the BGC’s branding on the front and back. The same graphics are found on tees, while Pharrell’s signature astronaut motif makes an appearance on card-inspired motifs.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton Unveils Sparkle Pump Collection in Soho
Louis Vuitton gave New York a sneak peek of its new Sparkle Pump shoe collection this past Friday, October 28 at a special SoHo pop-up, revealing the elegant and sophisticated silhouette. The new heel is inspired by the iconic Coussin handbag, bearing a chic slingback style, accentuated with a luxurious...
Hypebae
Champion Launches FW22 Eco Future Collection
Leading with the environment’s future in mind, Champion has unveiled its Eco Future Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The Eco Future collection includes the brand’s classic crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies, paired with matching joggers — just in time for colder days. The assortment of cozy clothing is grounded in a rich color palette of “Egnet,” “Green Moss,” and “Pink Lady,” alongside core shades of navy and black.
Hypebae
Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies
Coperni — the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid — has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai,...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: How to Shop Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Sport Line in Advance
Earlier this month, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty announced its foray into the sportswear category with a launch simply dubbed “Sport.” The line, helmed by Adam Selman as the brand’s newly appointed Executive Design Director, is slated to launch on November 9, with earlier access available on November 1.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Chivas and BLACKPINK's Lisa Drop Limited-Edition Bottle
Chivas and BLACKPINK‘s Lisa have released the first product since their partnership began earlier this year. LISA was announced as the Scotch whisky brand’s newest ambassador back in March as part of the brand’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, aiming to promote the whisky to a younger market of consumers. Now, LISA and Chivas have released an exclusive drop of the brand’s Chivas 18, which made its debut in 1997 – the same year that LISA was born.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Master Lesson on How to Properly Wear "Bed Hair"
There’s nothing sexier than ‘bed hair,’ and Jennifer Lopez is the master of it. In her latest photoshoot from the comfort of a bed, Lopez debuted a glamorous display of tousled body waves curated by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Fitzsimons arrived at the star’s look with his line of products using the Body Volume Collection and Après Sexe Texture spray, he detailed in the Instagram caption. Lopez’s natural makeup by Scott Barnes Cosmetics complemented the white lacy lingerie shown in the photos — making it the perfect morning scene.
Hypebae
Supreme x Nike to Launch Collaborative Air Max 98 TL
Supreme and Nike are at it again — the longtime partners have joined forces once again, reworking the Air Max 98 TL. Arriving as part of the duo’s Fall 2022 collaboration, which also featured the Blazer Mid, the kicks are constructed with synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper. Reflective TPU overlays accentuate the design, accompanying the rubber outsole and foam midsole that comes with a full-length airbag. Supreme x Nike branding is found on the mesh tongue and red footbed while the streetwear label’s name is written out in warped text on the heel. The sneakers are offered in four tonal colorways — brown, black, white and pink.
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Brings Extra Shine to DSM Ginza
Dover Street Market Ginza is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a unique, sparkly T-shirt collection created in collaboration with Paco Rabanne. To celebrate the multi-brand retailer’s milestone, Paco Rabanne has reimagined five versions of the store’s anniversary t-shirt with its signature metal craftsmanship — first introduced in 1969 when the designer experimented with chainmail. Available in five different iterations, the classic white silhouettes are transformed into one-of-a-kind creations through fringes of metal mesh, panels of pastilles, tiers of assemblage and integrated jewelry chains.
Hypebae
The Devil Wears a Fringe Haircut: Everyone Is Obsessed With the ”Andy Core” Autumnal Hairstyle
As a kid, I’ll never forget how chic I thought Anne Hathaway was when her new fringe haircut appeared in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. Her character “Andy” hit the scene with a face-framing, glossy, expensive brunette ‘do that instantly made “It” girls revamp their current hairdos. This year, the classic look has resurfaced, all thanks to Hathaway but with a new name. Meet “Andy Core.”
Hypebae
FLANNELS Launches Rental Edit on HURR
FLANNELS has joined forces with fashion rental platform, HURR, for an all-new edit of luxury looks. Introducing a new wave of much-loved designers like Maisie Wilen and Dion Lee, the new edit boasts a curated range of this season’s hottest brands, including Coperni, Mugler and 16Arlington. Launching online, the...
Hypebae
Ashley Graham's Space Buns Serve Y2K Bratz Doll Vibes for Halloween
Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.
Hypebae
The Balenciaga x adidas Destroyed Stan Smith Is Expected to Drop This Week
Back in May, Demna brought the crowd to the NYSE trading floor for the first time in fashion history to showcase Balenciaga‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which featured a long-rumored collaboration with adidas. Months later, the fashion house is now expected to soon release a collaborative Stan Smith originally unveiled on the runway.
Hypebae
Marsai Martin Slays Autumn’s Ginger-Spiced Hair Trend
Marsai Martin is the latest celebrity to jump on the ginger orange-spiced hair color trend — and we’re obsessed. The actress debuted the most delicious holiday gingerbread cookie take on the trend, instantly making us ready to book a salon appointment with our colorist. Martin sported the new hairstyle and color for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand sculpted the orange-hued tresses into an editorial braided updo,with spiked tails, telling the story of an African princess, totally befitting for the occasion.
Hypebae
Maya Jama's Halloween Costume Proves that Old Is Gold
Maya Jama is one of those celebrities that always seems to get Halloween right, and 2022 was no exception. Upon hosting her annual Halloween party in Hackney at the weekend, Jama shared a glimpse at her hilarious costume, this year channelling some serious BDE (bad grandma energy, of course). To...
Hypebae
The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Tropical
Gradient colorways are nothing new for the Nike Air Max Plus. Back in 1998, the model made its debut in sunset and oceanic makeups and now the theme continues with a recently revealed iteration. Bright yellow and magenta combine on the shoe’s upper, punctuated with black details on the TPU...
Comments / 0