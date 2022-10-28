Read full article on original website
Police identify two adults found in burning Broken Arrow home
Authorities have identified two adults who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow police release identities of 2 adults in murder-suicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police identified the parents suspected in the deaths of their six children as Brian and Brittney Nelson. Firefighters say they found all the children in a back room of the burning home on Thursday. They say the parents were in a front room.
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning...
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide
On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Operating Meth Lab In Home With Multiple Children
A Tulsa couple faces a list of federal charges after investigators said the pair had a meth lab at their home with their children living there. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, a confidential source helped investigators with the bust, which led to the arrests of 36-year-old Nathaniel Burns, a convicted felon, and his wife, Ashley Burns.
Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death
TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
Broken Arrow neighborhood shocked after family of eight dead in murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — News that the Broken Arrow Police and Fire Departments are now investigating the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide sent shockwaves through the neighborhood Friday morning. FOX23 spoke with the family’s landlord, Kris Welch, about the investigation. Welch said the tenants, Brian...
Broken Arrow police believe tragedy that claimed 8 lives to be murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department provided an update to the homicide investigation that claimed eight lives Thursday night. The Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill says they believe it to be a murder-suicide. Both adults are suspected. The six children who died ranged in age from...
2 Adults, 6 Children Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home; Murder/Suicide Investigation Underway
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed that two adults and six children were killed in what is now a murder/suicide investigation. Police say they do not believe at this time that any of the victims died because of the fire but that the final causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns
A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
Investigators Seek Information In 2017 Unsolved Murder Of Greg Loving
This weekend marks five years since Greg Loving was burned to death in his car in Mayes County. Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett said there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward. He said any little piece...
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Friends, family gathered to lay two victims of the Okmulgee quadruple homicides to rest
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Mark and Billy Chastain were both fathers, brothers, and sons. They were loved by so many. Mark was 32 and Billy was 30 years old when their lives were taken tragically. The brothers and two friends disappeared on Oct. 9. Five days later, on Oct. 14 their dismembered remains were discovered in Deep Fork River.
