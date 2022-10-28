ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

californiaexaminer.net

Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide

On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
GROVE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

