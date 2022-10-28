Read full article on original website
Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta. Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta. Gaston was wanted for murder connection to...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside
A man was arrested while at the DeKalb County Jail after officials said he sent contraband into the facility Sunday....
Dollar General stores being targeted by known scammer, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities are on the lookout for a woman they say has scammed cashiers at metro Atlanta Dollar General stores. Confidence and friendliness are two of the attributes of a good con artist, according to authorities, and they say Airel Mack is well practiced. Investigators say...
Police investigating deadly shooting near northwest Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide outside businesses in northwest Atlanta, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. While details are limited, police confirmed that a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 500 block of Bishop Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
Weeks after three men allegedly tried to rob a man at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, one of the suspects is ...
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home. Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. At the scene, police...
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. - A 16-year-old Mill Creek High was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County over the weekend. A moment of silence was held at Caitlyn Pollock’s high school on Monday. "It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of...
Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
One person dead, 3 people shot in car after shooting in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near N. Cliff Valley Way and N. Druid Hills Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News they responded to the scene after a call about several...
2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mother of injured teen suspected in serious crimes says he's being "railroaded"
One teen is dead, a second is in critical condition and facing serious charges. DeKalb police said the teens were shot after they were caught trying to break into a car in Lithonia. But the mother of the injured teen believes her son may be a scapegoat.
ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting
The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
Atlanta shooting suspects seen on video running across busy street, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for two men seen running away from the scene of a shooting on surveillance video. Police shared the video, taken on Oct. 17 on Spencer Street. Police believe two men seen running across the street are connected to a shooting in the area. Police...
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in bed early Monday morning at an apartment in northwest Atlanta by gunfire that came from outside, police said.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
