Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta. Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta. Gaston was wanted for murder connection to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting

The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
ATLANTA, GA

