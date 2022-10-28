ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'

After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified. Tennessee woman identified as ‘Lady of the Dunes’. After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified....
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Trick-or-treating in Knoxville

WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. Mystery surrounds old state prison. Gloomy,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Cherokee Legend of 'Spear Finger'

The Cherokee Nation is alive and well in the Great Smoky Mountains and so are their stories. Oral storytelling is an important part of their culture and heritage. The Cherokee Nation is alive and well in the Great Smoky Mountains and so are their stories. Oral storytelling is an important part of their culture and heritage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

High-tech machines help brain injury patients

It takes time to rehabilitate from a traumatic brain injury. It's intensive therapy with lots of repetitive movements to train parts of the body to become mobile again. At Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital there is a machine that makes treatment easier. High-tech machines help brain injury patients. It takes time to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sidelines dream comes true in viral moment at UT/Kentucky game

A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Sidelines dream comes true in viral moment at UT/Kentucky …. A man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Halloween safety tips & reminders

Reporter Lexi Spivak was live in the Fourth & Gill Neighborhood Halloween morning to remind viewers of safety tips shared by local authorities so that trick-or-treaters can have a safe time tonight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Halloween safety tips & reminders. Reporter Lexi Spivak was live in the Fourth &...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Terry Mansfield

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky. F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover. Lt. Col. Travers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy