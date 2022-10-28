ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

By Tony M. Centeno
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aWOn_0ipcRTNG00

Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.

On Friday, October 28, the 9x Grammy award winner released "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself. It was recorded in five countries and is produced by Göransson. Along with "Lift Me Up," Rihanna also has another ballad on the soundtrack, "Born Again." Both songs will appear during the film's beginning and end credits.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life," Tems said about the record. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

"Lift Me Up" is Rihanna's first solo single since 2016 when she delivered her ANTI album. The album contains hit songs like "Work" featuring Drake, "Needed Me" "Love On The Brain," "Kiss It Better" and "Sex With Me" which appears on the deluxe version. Since then, RiRi teamed up with other artists for songs like N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" (2017), DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" (2017) and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Believe It" (2020).

The singer from Barbados has been teasing her ninth studio album for years at this point. After she dropped ANTI, Rihanna became focused on her array of businesses like Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and other ventures. The income from all of her brands landed her on Forbes' coveted billionaires list last year. In addition to all of her accolades, she also became a mother for the first time earlier this year when she welcomed her baby boy alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Listen to Rihanna's new song on iHeartRadio now!

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Turn Heads At “Black Panther 2” Premiere

Parents night out was in full effect. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
Elle

Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut in a Stunning Column Gown and Gloves

Rihanna is finally giving the world what it has wanted for years—new music, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, no less—and the Super Bowl headliner stepped out to celebrate the news in the most lavish of dresses. Rihanna joined the cast of Wakanda Forever at the premiere in Hollywood last night, wearing a tan Rick Owens column gown with light beige opera gloves. She accessorized with a glitzy earrings, nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and matching makeup. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined her, complementing her in his own neutral ensemble. This marks the first premiere the two have attended since welcoming their baby boy in May.
HollywoodLife

Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song

Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
iheart.com

A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot

It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Kids, Kids, Kids! Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers

Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Channels Aaliyah For ‘Icons’ Halloween Costume With Siblings: Photos

North West, 9, has channeled a musical icon alongside her three siblings for Halloween this year! In photos (that can be seen here) shared by Kim Kardashian, 42, on Oct. 28, her eldest daughter, who is a bit of an icon herself, dressed up as trailblazing singer Aaliyah. Aaliyah, who died at the age of 22 in 2001, is known for rethinking modern hip-hop. North took inspiration from her adorable 1990s Tommy Hilfiger outfit consisting of a bandeau crop top and wide-legged pants all in the signature Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and blue colors, as seen here. North added a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket to the look, throwing in her personal style. She completed her outfit, which she and her mom also showed off in a since-deleted TikTok video that can be seen here, with a straight black wig parted down the middle. North certainly looked as comfortable in from of the camera as Aaliyah did, as she can be seen effortlessly striking poses for the camera in the TikTok.
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”

The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
FLORIDA STATE
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
267
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy