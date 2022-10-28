In recent years, machine learning (ML) techniques in the medical field have grown significantly. Thanks to the high performance of deep learning models, machines can detect and classify diseases precisely, sometimes even exceeding specialists. To do this, a model must use data like medical images by accessing patients’ personal information. The use of this personal data causes a privacy problem. One of the most significant barriers to Learning Health Systems (LHS) research and development is the lack of access to EHR patient data.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO