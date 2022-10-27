Read full article on original website
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'
Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
Despite 50 Years of Sun on CO Gov’t, Enforcement Shortcomings Remain in Disclosure System for State Lawmakers
Nothing in the U.S. Constitution says government meetings have to be open to the public. The First Amendment more or less implies that the formation of government policy should be done in view of the public — what good is free speech and a free press if citizens are ignorant of the topics about which they purport to speak and report?
Colorado’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate were interviewed by college students. Here’s how it went.
The Colorado Sun teamed up with “The Solution Studio” at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a few other organizations to give college students a chance to interview the state’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Election Day on issues like water, mental health and homelessness.
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
Ballot Tracking Available Statewide for Every Colorado Voter During the 2022 General Election
Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2022 General Election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in Colorado by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020. “Statewide ballot tracking allows voters to follow their ballot from the time it is sent...
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying...
Ogden steps in it again with political search disparity on Colorado ski-town newspaper websites
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with a comment from Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer, who says the problem with the search function has been fixed as of 4:40 p.m., Saturday. To say it’s been a rocky start for the Colorado ski-town media takeover of Swift Communications by...
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Technical difficulties, constitutional rights at center of Colorado Supreme Court parental case
Members of the Colorado Supreme Court appeared leery on Tuesday of concluding a father experienced a violation of his constitutional rights when a Jefferson County judge terminated the legal relationship with his child. There was no dispute that the man, identified as R.B., had notice of the hearing and a...
Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith
Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
Republican CO Congressional Candidate Barb Kirkmeyer Talks Final Stretch
State Senator and former Weld County Commissioner Barb Kirkmeyer joins the show as we're now less than 2 weeks until the 2022 election. Yes, Barb has been on with me a couple of times before. No, the Democratic candidate has not been on. Why? Am I only inviting Republicans? No, the Democrat (along with the Democrat in CD7 and the governor and the attorney general and the state treasurer) not only have not agreed to come on the show, only the AG and governor have even responded to invitations. Kirkmeyer's opponent has not even had the good manners to decline the invitation. The former said maybe and the latter's office said no.
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
What’s Working: Colorado is expected to follow the U.S. economy’s slight 3rd quarter growth
Feeling more productive lately? You aren’t alone. The nation had an increase in production of goods and services over the summer that offset declines from earlier in the year. It swung into positive economic territory, according to the federal agency that measures the nation’s economic growth. Gross domestic...
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
Colorado trying to nudge state employees toward lower health care costs with new take on insurance plan
Colorado’s health insurance plan is taking steps toward changing how it pays for state employees’ health care, in a test of whether market-based solutions can deliver results. State employees have a choice of two health plans, run by Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. The state is trying something new...
