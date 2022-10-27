ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Despite 50 Years of Sun on CO Gov’t, Enforcement Shortcomings Remain in Disclosure System for State Lawmakers

Nothing in the U.S. Constitution says government meetings have to be open to the public. The First Amendment more or less implies that the formation of government policy should be done in view of the public — what good is free speech and a free press if citizens are ignorant of the topics about which they purport to speak and report?
Vail Daily

Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Vail Daily

Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith

Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
iheart.com

Republican CO Congressional Candidate Barb Kirkmeyer Talks Final Stretch

State Senator and former Weld County Commissioner Barb Kirkmeyer joins the show as we're now less than 2 weeks until the 2022 election. Yes, Barb has been on with me a couple of times before. No, the Democratic candidate has not been on. Why? Am I only inviting Republicans? No, the Democrat (along with the Democrat in CD7 and the governor and the attorney general and the state treasurer) not only have not agreed to come on the show, only the AG and governor have even responded to invitations. Kirkmeyer's opponent has not even had the good manners to decline the invitation. The former said maybe and the latter's office said no.
KKTV

WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader

Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
