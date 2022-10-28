Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
thepostathens.com
Uptown Costumes houses every vintage-lovers’ dream
Walking into Uptown Costumes, one is immediately hit with the sense that this is not a typical thrift store. With two stories of shopping and racks of costumes, records, posters and clothes, it has anything one could be looking for. For students at Ohio University, this assortment is alluring. “There’s...
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio falls 1-0 to Miami in Mid-American Conference Tournament
Ohio (10-7-2, 6-4-1 Mid-American Conference) took on Miami (9-4-6, 4-2-5 MAC) for the first round of the MAC Tournament Sunday. Ohio finished its regular season with the fourth best conference record in the MAC, putting it in position to host Miami, who earned the fifth seed. Despite playing at home and being the team with the better record, Ohio fell to Miami 1-0 and ended its season.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Everything to know about Ohio's MAC quarterfinal match
Ohio won its win-and-get-in game against Akron on Thursday to secure a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Ohio enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed and will take on the No. 5 seed Miami. Here is everything to know about Ohio’s opening-round match. Match Information. Opponent: Miami.
Athens' best known holiday celebration
Happy Halloween! If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected. Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio beats Adrian 4-2 in Friday rematch
Bird Arena was filled with Halloween spirit Friday, as fans came out in droves decked out in their best costumes to watch Ohio's second game of its series against Adrian. The Bobcats avenged Thursday's loss with a 4-2 victory against the Bulldogs; they improved on both defense and offense. "We...
WTAP
160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley. They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells. General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join. Winkle said, “They would have 160...
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
columbusunderground.com
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
WHIZ
McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze
ADAMSVILLE, OH- As the Fall season is coming to a close McDonalds Farm is finishing up their annual McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze. This event included fun trampolines, hayrides, farm animals, delicious foods and drinks, and of course the corn maze. Owner of the McDonalds Farm Susan McDonald spoke about...
Farm and Dairy
Licking Co Home and buildings, tillable land and massive property absolute auction. Tractors, skidders, equipment, sawmill, lumber, woodworking tools, collectibles and household.
TRACTORS – SKIDDERS – EQUIPMENT – SAWMILL – LUMBER. REAL ESTATE: Located in Licking County’s beautiful countryside, this property offers great upside potential with a convenient location. Selling to the highest bidder is a good ranch. home with outbuildings and 67 acres of predominately tillable...
sciotopost.com
Woman Tased after High Speed Chase in Nelsonville
Nelsonville – 01:42PM Officers responded to the Watkins St area for a report of a possible sighting of a stolen vehicle from the previous day. Officers located the stolen vehicle and suspect on S Harper St. It was noted that the driver was not stopping and that a male occupant took off on foot toward Rocky Boots. After a lengthy pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a tree on Poplar St. The suspect then attempted to run on foot. Officers deployed their taser and immediately took Hannah Warren into custody.
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio picks up two crucial home wins against MAC opponents
The month of October is coming to an end, but Ohio (16-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) won't want it to. After picking up two home wins on Friday and Saturday over Western Michigan (14-11, 6-7 MAC) and Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-6 MAC), Ohio moved its record to 8-2 in the month of October and ended the month by winning its last six matches.
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
