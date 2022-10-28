ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children

Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3sGvLC6. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while …. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3sGvLC6. Man, 21, dead after shooting near northeast Columbus …. A 21-year-old man who was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sense of normalcy returns with Halloween in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. One of those neighborhoods is the Hilltop and at the corner Ogden Avenue and Whitehead Road, not only can those children get candy, but also a science box from COSI, all part of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police offer kids safe Halloween experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is just hours away and the Columbus divisions of police and fire and other community groups are making sure everyone celebrates safely. Columbus police officers and firefighters spent part of their day Sunday handing out candy and meeting the community during a trunk or treat event downtown on Marconi Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What celebrities did this Dublin woman turn into pumpkins?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old, were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope State Park

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. https://nbc4i.co/3TQEz4k. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after being shot in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus firefighters prepare for electric vehicle surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As demand for electric vehicles is about to shift into high gear in the coming years, firefighters said they’re playing catch-up as they prepare to handle emergencies involving those vehicles. The Ohio Department of Transportation started accepting bids Monday from companies looking to install...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for man accused in Bexley bank robbery

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Bexley Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Bexley. Police say that the suspect went to a Fifth Third Bank in Bexley on Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. where he demanded a female teller to […]
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FudG1N. Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old …. Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FudG1N. The Spectrum Oct. 30, 2022. The Spectrum Oct. 30, 2022. Joyce Beatty on the importance of November's midterm election; what issues...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus crash

One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to police. One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to police. Evening Weather Forecast 10-30-2022. Evening Weather Forecast 10-30-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zt2izc. One hospitalized after north Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy