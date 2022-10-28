Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children
Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3sGvLC6. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while …. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3sGvLC6. Man, 21, dead after shooting near northeast Columbus …. A 21-year-old man who was...
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
Sense of normalcy returns with Halloween in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. One of those neighborhoods is the Hilltop and at the corner Ogden Avenue and Whitehead Road, not only can those children get candy, but also a science box from COSI, all part of the […]
Reynoldsburg remote learning continues amid bus driver shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation woes continue to haunt Reynoldsburg City Schools — forcing all schools to go remote at least once this week. A bus driver shortage that at first impacted only elementary schools has spread to the rest of the district. Now, all of the district’s schools will be remote at least one […]
Columbus police offer kids safe Halloween experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is just hours away and the Columbus divisions of police and fire and other community groups are making sure everyone celebrates safely. Columbus police officers and firefighters spent part of their day Sunday handing out candy and meeting the community during a trunk or treat event downtown on Marconi Boulevard. […]
NBC4 Columbus
What celebrities did this Dublin woman turn into pumpkins?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old, were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.
Two people accused of stealing numerous Apple devices from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing numerous Apple devices in Clintonville. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the two suspects went to a store on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of North High Street and stole more than a dozen […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope State Park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. https://nbc4i.co/3TQEz4k. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital...
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man dies after being shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after...
Columbus Urban League celebrates new members to ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school. Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues […]
Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus firefighters prepare for electric vehicle surge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As demand for electric vehicles is about to shift into high gear in the coming years, firefighters said they’re playing catch-up as they prepare to handle emergencies involving those vehicles. The Ohio Department of Transportation started accepting bids Monday from companies looking to install...
Police look for man accused in Bexley bank robbery
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Bexley Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Bexley. Police say that the suspect went to a Fifth Third Bank in Bexley on Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. where he demanded a female teller to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FudG1N. Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old …. Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child's skull. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FudG1N. The Spectrum Oct. 30, 2022. The Spectrum Oct. 30, 2022. Joyce Beatty on the importance of November's midterm election; what issues...
Suspect in woman’s death in east Columbus found out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state. According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. […]
Man, 21, dead after shooting near northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man who was shot overnight Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station has been pronounced dead, according to police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the […]
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after north Columbus crash
One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to police. One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to police. Evening Weather Forecast 10-30-2022. Evening Weather Forecast 10-30-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zt2izc. One hospitalized after north Columbus...
One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
Comments / 0