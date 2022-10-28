Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Fans have been craving new music from Rihanna for years but now it seems like they'll finally get what they've been wishing for. On Tuesday night, October 25, Marvel Studios posted a cryptic teaser ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The brief clip doesn't have any sound; it only shows the title of the upcoming film. Due to previous reports about Rihanna's involvement with the film's soundtrack, the clip was a clear sign to fans that the singer plans to make her comeback this Friday. Then, earlier today, she posted her own clip and confirmed the title of the song, "Lift Me Up."

5 DAYS AGO