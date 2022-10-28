Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
WKRC
St. Rita's offers programs for the hearing impaired as early as toddler-age
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Rita School for the Deaf is reaching out to let families know they have programs to assist with hearing and communication for students of all ages. St. Rita's teaches sign language and many other ways to help families communicate better. Local 12 talked to Charlie and...
WKRC
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
WKRC
Local researchers looking for volunteers for new flu vaccine
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new type of flu vaccine could soon be going into arms. Local researchers are looking for volunteers to test it. Given the recent rise in hospitalizations, it might be a good thing. It is the combination of the flu, the respiratory virus RSV and COVID-19 that...
WKRC
Pets find forever homes at Cincinnati Animal Care's Halloween Bazaar event
PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Some furry friends are leaving the shelter for good Sunday night. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society hosted it's inaugural Halloween Bazaar adoption event at the adoption center in Pleasant Ridge. People got to see adoptable dogs and kittens at the new facility on Highland...
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Educator of the Week: US History teacher builds relationships in the classroom
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Noel Williams, U.S. History teacher at Ryle High School, is our Local 12 Educator of the Week. Williams was nominated by Instructional Coach at Ryle High School, Jen Woolf, for his ability to teach history in a way kids can relate to and understand. “It is...
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
WKRC
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
WKRC
Woman shot and killed while driving in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Avondale on Monday. Police say she was shot on Reading Road near Linton at about 2:30 p.m. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis said the woman's vehicle then struck another vehicle and came to a stop.
WKRC
Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WKRC
Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
WKRC
Man accused of having gun, marijuana in car with 10-year-old nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A North College Hill man was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded gun in the vacinity of his young nephew in a car. Lamar Harris isn't allowed to even possess a gun due to previous convictions. Police said they pulled Harris over on East Galbraith Road in...
WKRC
Local woman accused of killing, dismembering husband indicted, facing new charges
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman accused of killing her husband and having his body dismembered faces new charges. The Warren County grand jury indicted Bonnie Vaughn on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tamping with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. Middletown police say she shot Jeffrey...
WKRC
Man seriously injured in Union Township highway crash
UNION TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio State Highway Patrol agents are investigating a crash that happened in Union Township Saturday. Emergency units were called to the scene on I-75 near Milford Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a car was driving north when it became disabled. It was then...
