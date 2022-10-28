ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWMT

Kalamazoo Stamp Club hosts West Michigan's largest stamp show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of stamp collectors from across the Midwest gathered for the Kalamazoo Stamp Club's semi-annual show at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center Sunday. Over twenty dealers from across the Midwest attended the semi annual event, which brought collectors an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade stamps, post cards and envelopes, according to organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Heartbreak at Lawson as Broncos drop overtime thriller to Wolverines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite their best efforts to push the game to overtime, Western Michigan couldn't come away with a win Saturday, falling to Michigan 6-5 from Lawson Arena. Rutger McGroarty finished with a hat trick for the Wolverines, as Luke Hughes scored the game winning goal at the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police identifies victim in fatal Barry County car crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation into a deadly Baltimore Township car crash continues with new details released by state police Monday. The crash happened Oct. 26 on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of his car and rolled into a cornfield, according to Michigan State Police.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Stabbing at off-campus student housing near GVSU sends man to hospital

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large

A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
GRANDVILLE, MI

