Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
WWMT
Four Michigan State football players suspended after incident in the Michigan tunnel
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University head coach Mel Tucker says four players have been suspended. This is following an alleged incident after the Michigan, Michigan State game in Ann Arbor Saturday night. Tucker called the video "disturbing," in a statement on social media. The video shows Spartan players attacking...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Stamp Club hosts West Michigan's largest stamp show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of stamp collectors from across the Midwest gathered for the Kalamazoo Stamp Club's semi-annual show at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center Sunday. Over twenty dealers from across the Midwest attended the semi annual event, which brought collectors an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade stamps, post cards and envelopes, according to organizers.
WWMT
One Michigan player plans to press charges after tunnel incident, report says
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State, four MSU players are expected to face charges for attacking two Michigan players in the tunnel. At least one Michigan player plans to press charges against several Spartan players, according to an ESPN...
WWMT
MSU president apologizes for post-game altercation involving Spartan players
EAST LANSING, Mich — EAST LANSING, Mich. – In response to the post-game incident in the tunnel following the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University football game, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., issued the following statement:. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior...
WWMT
Heartbreak at Lawson as Broncos drop overtime thriller to Wolverines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite their best efforts to push the game to overtime, Western Michigan couldn't come away with a win Saturday, falling to Michigan 6-5 from Lawson Arena. Rutger McGroarty finished with a hat trick for the Wolverines, as Luke Hughes scored the game winning goal at the...
WWMT
Michigan reclaims Paul Bunyan Trophy, takes care of Michigan State 29-7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and scored twice, and Jake Moody made five field goals to help No. 4 Michigan remain unbeaten with a 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night. The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) scored 26 straight points after falling...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
WWMT
Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
WWMT
Michigan State Police identifies victim in fatal Barry County car crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation into a deadly Baltimore Township car crash continues with new details released by state police Monday. The crash happened Oct. 26 on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of his car and rolled into a cornfield, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMT
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
WWMT
Stabbing at off-campus student housing near GVSU sends man to hospital
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
WWMT
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
WWMT
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
WWMT
Trick or Treaters: Police say you should avoid dark costumes during Halloween night
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday night, millions will be trick or treating all around the world, preparing their costumes and knocking on doors to get candy. Police said there are some ways you can keep safe as you’re mingling through city neighborhoods. Police said it’s important parents check the...
WWMT
Michigan State names provost as interim president following Stanley's resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to make provost Teresa Woodruff the university's interim president following Samuel Stanley's departure. Stanley gave a 90-day resignation notice to the board in mid-October, following the board's criticism of his Title IX sexual misconduct reporting...
WWMT
No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
WWMT
Judge will take weekend to decide whether ex-officer should stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department captain believed a former fellow officer was justified in the deadly shooting of an unarmed black man, according to testimony in Kent County District Court Friday. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya,...
WWMT
Judge rules Christopher Schurr will go to trial for death of Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Kent County judge ruled Monday. Ruling pushed: Judge will take weekend to decide whether ex-officer should stand trial for murder. Schurr, 31, is charged with...
WWMT
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
Comments / 0